Top Five Podcasts of The Week

Loose Talk

This week, we have arranged the top five podcasts of the week from your favourite hosts who have released the most compelling episodes solely for your entertainment.

Discussing issues concerning their daily lives and stories found on social media, these podcast hosts are here to keep you updated every week.

We have compiled a list of the five podcasts of the week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing, you also get to catch up on these podcasts and stay on the trending issues.

Here are the top five podcasts of the week

  1. Spill with Phyna
Spill with Phyna

Last season’s winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Phyna, returns to our top five podcasts of the week with her latest episode, which featured influencer and ex-BBN housemate Tacha. In the newest episode, the two women discussed the issue of polygamy. The conversation led to reality TV star Tacha’s controversial statement that set her against Nigerians on social media.

  1. Toke Moments
Toke Moments

Toke Makinwa climbs this week’s chart on Ynaija with Toke Moments. Toke invites podcaster Madame Joyce, and together, they dissect the dating scene in (Lagos) and compare it with the UK. They share experiences and stories about heartbreak and finding love in both countries.

  1. Tea with Tay
Tea with Tay

Taymesan is joined by the effervescent Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi. The duo divulge each other’s perspectives on self-validation as Simi is seen as a force to be reckoned with. The Fine Girl singer and wife to Adekunle Gold opened up about how she grew in the music industry and her journey through motherhood and marriage.

  1. BTS Podcast
BTS Podcast

Behind The Scenes podcast is a fan-favourite podcast and has made it to our top five podcasts of the week list. The ladies bring a new topic to the table each episode, and this time around, they share a shocking tale about a husband who complains of his wife kidnapping his children.

  1. Loose Talk
Loose Talk

Steve, AOT2 and Osagie bring the latest gist to your ears this week in the newest episode. They discuss the AFCON, Mummy Zee, her crowdfunding luck, and many more. Loose Talk is a fun podcast which talks about the topics and happenings in Nigerian media which should be heard. They bring you up-to-date with the latest stories with a bit of humour attached to their delivery. 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 26, 2024

List of Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 25, 2024

Tems Set to Receive the Breakthrough Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been announced as the recipient of the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 23, 2024

Star-crossed Lovers Toni Tone and Taye Share Their Love Story on First Episode of Only Feelings Are Real

The Founder of Kai Collective, a show that gives insight into the stories surrounding human relationships, finally sat down with ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 22, 2024

Weekend Recap | Kunle Remi, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Ruger, Burna Boy

Kunle Remi’s trending wedding with Boluwatiwi  Nigerian actor and one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, Kunle ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

5 Podcasts Of The Week To Keep You Updated 

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 19, 2024

Prime Video Halts Funding for Africa and the Middle East to Focus on European Originals

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it would be restructuring its modus operandi considering international business and funding. The streaming ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail