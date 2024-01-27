This week, we have arranged the top five podcasts of the week from your favourite hosts who have released the most compelling episodes solely for your entertainment.

Discussing issues concerning their daily lives and stories found on social media, these podcast hosts are here to keep you updated every week.

We have compiled a list of the five podcasts of the week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing, you also get to catch up on these podcasts and stay on the trending issues.

Here are the top five podcasts of the week

Spill with Phyna

Last season’s winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Phyna, returns to our top five podcasts of the week with her latest episode, which featured influencer and ex-BBN housemate Tacha. In the newest episode, the two women discussed the issue of polygamy. The conversation led to reality TV star Tacha’s controversial statement that set her against Nigerians on social media.

Toke Moments

Toke Makinwa climbs this week’s chart on Ynaija with Toke Moments. Toke invites podcaster Madame Joyce, and together, they dissect the dating scene in (Lagos) and compare it with the UK. They share experiences and stories about heartbreak and finding love in both countries.

Tea with Tay

Taymesan is joined by the effervescent Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi. The duo divulge each other’s perspectives on self-validation as Simi is seen as a force to be reckoned with. The Fine Girl singer and wife to Adekunle Gold opened up about how she grew in the music industry and her journey through motherhood and marriage.

BTS Podcast

Behind The Scenes podcast is a fan-favourite podcast and has made it to our top five podcasts of the week list. The ladies bring a new topic to the table each episode, and this time around, they share a shocking tale about a husband who complains of his wife kidnapping his children.

Loose Talk

Steve, AOT2 and Osagie bring the latest gist to your ears this week in the newest episode. They discuss the AFCON, Mummy Zee, her crowdfunding luck, and many more. Loose Talk is a fun podcast which talks about the topics and happenings in Nigerian media which should be heard. They bring you up-to-date with the latest stories with a bit of humour attached to their delivery.