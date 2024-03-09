Top Six Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top six podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top six podcasts.

#WithChude

Chude Jideonwo climbs this week’s chart list with his latest episode featuring BBN’s ex-housemate, Natacha Akide (Tacha). The entrepreneur and influencer opens up about her time in the entertainment industry, from being misunderstood, bullied, and cancelled; she speaks on how she deals with trolls on social media and Davido fans.

234 Essential

234 Essential returns to the top podcasts in Nigeria this week with their latest episode. AOT2 and Ugochi discuss the matters weighing on our hearts and minds: Mr Ibu’s death, the Lagos State government considering implementing a monthly rent policy, and more. They keep us in the loop by informing us of the drama and happenings we may have missed this week.

The Honest Bunch

The four hosts, Nedu, Deity, Ezinne, and Chukwudi, invite guest Olumide Emmanuel, a relationship coach and author, to their latest show, where they openly discuss building wealth and maintaining relationships.

BTS Podcast

The girls, along with Charlie Mase, share their stories about the best they have ever been. They opened up about how they had to cut costs and manage their fees till the following credit alert.

Menisms

The hosts, Mayowa Sonariwo and Olumurewa start the show with their opinions on dating toxic people. They share their knowledge on how dating a toxic person can be exhausting and have adverse effects on a person’s life.

I Said What I Said

FK and Jollz are joined by Joke and Opeyemi, a hairstylist and a female barber, respectively. These four women converse on their various aspects of livelihood and how they navigate their customers and make ends meet.