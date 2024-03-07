Toyin Abraham and Femi Branch Star in the Netflix Original Film ‘The House of Ga’a’

Netflix has employed the directing skills of Bolanle Austen-Peters in its latest original Yoruba film, ‘House of Ga’a’.

The biggest streaming platform, Netflix, cast the movers and shakers in the Nollywood film industry, the likes of Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola, Yemi Blaq, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Coker, Femi Branch, and more.

The House of Ga’a is a biopic telling the tale of the feared and vicious Prime Minister/kingmaker Bashorun Ga’a, who amassed so much power in the Oyo Empire, more than the king he placed on the throne.

The House of Ga’a is set in the 18th century and is produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibum.