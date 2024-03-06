Transcorp Power Lists on the Nigerian Exchange; Gains 10% First Day of Trading

Transcorp Power Plc, a power subsidiary ofTransnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has listed its shares via introduction on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), adding more than N 1.8 trillion to the market capitalization of NGX and further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market. The listing was celebrated on the 4th of March 2024, with a Closing Gong ceremony and a “Facts Behind the Listing” presentation.

Transcorp Power gained 10% on the first day of trading,to close at N 264 per share, up from the listing price of N 240 per share.

The listing of Transcorp Power is further evidence of the execution of Transcorp Group’s integrated power strategy, ensuring Nigeria’s natural resources are harnessed for the development of the Nigerian economy and so delivering on the Group’s mission of “Improving Lives and Transforming Africa”. The listing which comes on the 10th anniversary of Transcorp Power’s founding, demonstrates the Company’s strong corporate governance, operational excellence, and value creation for stakeholders. This track record was earlier recognisedin May 2023, when the Company became the first successor Power Generating Company in Nigeria to receive its post-privatization discharge from the National Council on Privatisation, having met and surpassed the key performance indicators set out by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Transcorp Power operates the Ughelli Power Plant in Delta State, with an installed capacity of 972MW. At the time of acquisition, the plant had an available capacity of 160MW. Transcorp Power invested and increased the available capacity to 680.83MW (a 227% increase) within 4 years of acquisition, surpassing the 5-year target of 670MW set by the Bureau of Public Enterprises. Transcorp Power Plc is a member of the West African Power Pool and a participant in the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market. Today, Transcorp Power supplies electricity to the ECOWAS Regional Market.

Peter Ikenga, Transcorp Power’s Managing Director/CEO stated, “This is a testament to our unwavering dedication to powering Nigeria’s growth. We embark on this new chapter with a sense of purpose, innovation, and a commitment to continue to deliver sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria and beyond.”

He highlighted the commitment of the Transcorp Power team and his excitement about the opportunities ahead, as the Company continues to drive excellence in the power sector.

“To our shareholders and partners, thank you for being part of our journey to illuminate Nigeria’s future,” Peter Ikenga added.

Transcorp Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu stated that the listing marks a historic moment for Transcorp Power Plc. “This milestone reflects Transcorp’s commitment tocatalysing economic growth and prosperity. We invest in strategic sectors within the economy, transform, expand businesses, and consciously seek ways to share value. Our track record is evident with Transcorp Hotels Plc and now Transcorp Power Plc. We are focused on improving access to electricity for all, creating lasting value for our shareholders and contributing to our nation’s development.”

About Transcorp Power Plc

Transcorp Power Plc is an electricity generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), one of Africa’s leading, listed companies, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value and driving economic growth, by improving lives through access to electricity and transforming Africa.

www.transcorppower.com