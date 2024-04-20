Tunde Onakoya Emerges As Guinness World Record Holder For Longest Chess Marathon

Nigerian Chess Master and philanthropist Tunde Onakoya has broken the Guinness World Record of the Longest Chess Marathon where he played chess games for 60 hours nonstop without losing a game.

The Nigerian Chess Master began the attempt on Thursday, April 17, as he dared to beat the former world record of 56 hours, nine minutes, held by Norwegian duo Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

Since his announcement, Tunde Onakoya has received the full support of Nigerians at home and abroad as he attempted to break the record in New York’s Times Square, where he battled several chess masters to become the newest Guinness World Record Holder.

While playing, he received support from celebrities and political dignitaries like Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 2023 Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and Nigerian superstar, Davido who visited him at the venue.

On April 20, Tunde Onakoya, the chess master, was announced as the newest world record holder for the longest chess marathon without a loss, surpassing 58 hours and concluding at 60 hours.

The philanthropist aimed to raise $1 million for charity to support the less-privileged children in dire need of education.

