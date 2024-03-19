Tyla Heats The Dancefloor With Travis Scott In “Water” Remix Music Video

In preparation for her debut album, expected this weekend, South African Grammy Award winner Tyla released the remix music video of her global hit song “Water” with Travis Scott.

The singer took the world by storm with her catchy Afrobeats song, which soon became viral, accompanied by an exciting dance choreography on popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

After gaining recognition beyond her country and continent, Tyla went further to conquer the world’s biggest music industry market—the US and featured one of its famous rappers, Travis Scott, on the “Water” remix.

Water was released in July 2023 and has since climbed the charts in sixteen countries across the globe; shortly after, Tyla dropped an eponymous EP.

The world is anticipating her debut album, which will be released on March 22, as everyone is tuned in to hear what the winner of the Best African Music Performance award has in store for the world.