Uba Sani Confirms The Return of 137 Kidnapped Students, Fuel Prices Increase Amid Inflation | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Uba Sani announces the return of kidnapped students and clarifies they were 137, not 287

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, announced that the kidnapped students and teachers from Kuriga had all been released, and the numbers were 137, not 287, contrary to public reports.

According to a teacher named Sani Abdullahi had stated that 287 students and teachers had been abducted when questioned about the attack in the schools.

The governor, however, debunked the initial report, clarifying that while the pupils had all been found, there was a gap in the information spread around as 287 pupils were not kidnapped, but the 137 who have now all been accounted for.

EFCC Chairman vows to rehabilitate convicted internet fraudsters

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stated that there would be no waste of personnel and talent in the country as the plans on rehabilitating convicted internet fraudsters.

He claimed that the rehabilitation would include lesser sentences as the agency would need to reorient their minds and divert their strengths to somewhat positive purposes, making them valuable citizens.

Fuel prices increase amid inflation

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently revealed that Nigerians have begun paying more to acquire fuel.

The NBS shared that the retail fuel price has increased to 679/litre, a 157.57% increase compared to its previous selling rate of 263/litre in 2023.

The agency also revealed that there has been a 1.68% increase in the sale of petrol from January till now, as fuel was once sold at 668 per litre.

Nigerian Defense Headquarters opens up on how 137 students were rescued

The Nigerian Defense Headquarters shared information about how it rescued the abducted 137 students and teachers in Zamfara state.

According to the statement released by the presidency on social media, the 137 students, comprising 61 males and 76 females, were rescued in Zamfara, another northern state.

“The military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation, rescued the hostages. The hostages are the same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.”

Detained Binance official flee from Nigeria’s custody

Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance executives caught and imprisoned in Nigeria, has escaped from the grasp of his captors.

The Binance official had been accused of alleged tax evasion and more, all leading to a four-count criminal offence conducted against the government.

According to reports, the escaped individual had escaped from where he was being held in Abuja and may have slipped out of the country to Kenya as he possessed two passports: Britain and Kenya.