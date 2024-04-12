UK Increases Minimum Income Requirements For Family Visa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

UK increases minimum income requirements for family visa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK increases minimum income requirements for family visa

The United Kingdom is actively trying to stifle the number of immigrants coming into the country as it consistently releases stringent rules which reduce the chances of entering the country.

In its recent development, the UK has announced a new minimum income requirement for family visa applicants from Nigeria and others.

According to the UK Home Office, anyone earning below £29,000 will no longer be allowed to bring their families into the country, and this salary range is expected to increase to £38,000 in 2025.

NANS announces support for Air Peace amidst bullying by foreign airlines

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have declared their support for the Nigerian airline Air Peace due to the bullying that the airline is facing from other foreign airlines.

Since Air Peace announced cheap flight fares for Lagos to London trips, there has been a large number of flight passengers, especially Nigerians, who have chosen to fly with the Nigerian airline as it is cheaper.

However, every other foreign airline has seen this as a competitive stance and has decided to reduce their air tickets, leading the National Association of Nigerian Students to declare their support for Air Peace and urge Nigerians to support the country’s airline.

FG promises to bring down electricity tariff when FX rate goes below N1,000/$

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has promised that the electricity tariff would be reduced as soon as the foreign exchange rate sees the US dollar fall below N1,000 per dollar.

He said that the N225/kWh imposed on Band A consumers will eventually come down as the price is dependent on the foreign exchange rate in the country.

“The tariff is flexible. I can tell you if the naira gains more and the exchange rate comes down below N1,000 to a dollar, it must positively affect the tariff, and the tariff, even for Band A, will come down below the N225/KWh that we are currently charging,” he said.

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against poisonous cough syrup

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against a cough syrup called “Benylin Pediatric Syrup” produced by Johnson & Johnson.

NAFDAC revealed that it had recalled the product after discovering that the children’s drug contained a poisonous substance called ‘Diethylene Glycol’, which could result in vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, inability to urinate, and more.

World Bank predicts Nigeria’s slow path to development will cripple West Africa

The World Bank has urged Nigeria to hasten and improve its development, as its growth, which is required as less than average, will delay the evolution of its subregion’s economy.

According to the World Bank, the economic activities in West Africa and Central Africa are expected to go from 3.2% in 2023 to 3.7% in 2024, and by 2025–2026, they will possibly increase to 4.2%.

“In AFW, economic activity is set to increase from 3.2 percent in 2023 to 3.7 percent in 2024 and further accelerate to 4.2 per cent in 2025–2026. The lower-than-average growth in Nigeria will hold back the subregion’s performance. Excluding this country, the AFW sub-region is projected to grow by 4.4 percent in 2024 and 5 per cent in 2025–2026.”