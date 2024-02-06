UK Launches New English Language Exercise for Nigerians Hoping to Migrate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

UK launches new English Language exercise for Nigerians hoping to migrate

CBN adjusts foreign exchange rate on Nigeria’s Customs Service

The Naira ranked in the top three among weak-performing currencies against the US Dollar

FG restricts the consumption and manufacturing of sachet liquors

Nigerian High Commission issues warning to Nigerians in South Africa ahead of AFCON match

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK launches new English Language exercise for Nigerians hoping to migrate

The government of the United Kingdom has recently introduced a new English language proficiency test for Nigerians and other international applicants looking to apply for a visa to study or work.

The UK now has two different types of education-based exercises (which include writing, reading, speaking and comprehension) that all immigrants must take before they are allowed passage into the country.

The newly introduced exercise is a requirement for the following set of people: students, health and care workers, skilled workers, ministers of religion, start-ups, innovator founders, scale-up workers and more.

CBN adjusts foreign exchange rate on Nigeria’s Customs Service

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has updated and increased the naira to dollar rate on Nigeria’s Customs Service platform.

According to the latest CBN readjustment, importers must now pay ₦1,413.62/$. This change is the second review made by the CBN within 24 hours.

The previous exchange rate made by the CBN on the Customs Service platform was ₦1,356./$ on February 2 and ₦951/$ on February 1.

The Naira ranked in the top three among weak-performing currencies against the US Dollar

The Nigerian currency (₦) has been ranked as one of the three weakest currencies against the US Dollar ($).

According to a report by StatiSense, the Nigerian currency has depreciated drastically by 139.55% against the US dollar over the past month.

The Naira is now in the top three among the 15 currencies in the country that are currently not faring well against the US dollar. The top two are Syria and Argentina, while Nigeria is third.

FG restricts the consumption and manufacturing of sachet liquors

The federal government, through the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has banned the production and consumption of sachet liquors due to the expiration of the timeframe given to producers of sachet liquors.

NAFDAC explained that it had given a five-year permission window to the manufacturers of sachet liquor, which began in 2019 and elapsed on January 1, 2024.

Nigerian High Commission issues warning to Nigerians in South Africa ahead of AFCON match

The Nigerian High Commission has issued a warning to Nigerians in South Africa, advising that they stay safe and vigilant during the AFCON match between Nigeria and South Africa.

According to the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria, there have been threats to the lives of Nigerians in South Africa made by xenophobic citizens.

They called for the vigilance of Nigerians and asked that they be careful with whatever choices and utterances they make wherever they find themselves watching the Super Eagles versus Bafana Bafana match on February 7.