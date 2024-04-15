Unified Payments leads the way with talent development- welcomes first cohort into UP Academy

Unified Payments Academy, a groundbreaking talent incubation initiative by Unified Payment Services Limited, held its inaugural session, kickstarting the academy with 25 interns admitted from across the nation. The Academy, a first-of-its-kind program in Nigeria’s Fintech industry, aims to nurture and train top-tier professionals to bridge the talent gap currently plaguing the fast-growing industry.

Selected from a pool of over 2000 applicants, the first cohort of 25 talented individuals represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, united by their passion to drive technological evolution and solve complex problems through financial technology. These bright minds will undergo a six-week intensive training program led by industry experts, followed by two years of hands-on experience and real-world opportunities.

Welcoming the interns to the academy, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unified Payments, Dr Agada B. Apochi, stated that the academy is structured to serve not just Unified Payments as a company, but to train experts for the payment industry in Nigeria, Africa, and the world. “As Nigeria’s premier payment technology company, Unified Payments is proud to lead the charge in identifying and grooming the next generation of fintech talents,” he said.

He further spoke to the increasing demand for experienced professionals within the industry, affirming that the quality of education and experience the interns would be exposed to at the academy would equip them to deliver value in any organization they find themselves. Encouraging the interns to envision a bright future, he shared from his wealth experience, particularly speaking to his career journey which has seen him grow from a contract staff at a bank to leading Nigeria’s foremost payment technology company.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Vivian Okolo, Director of Corporate Services, reiterated the organization’s commitment to excellence and encouraged the interns to fully immerse themselves in the Unified Payments ecosystem. Mrs. Okolo highlighted Unified Payments’ position as a pioneer within the sector, with unrivaled expressions like Payattitude, Payarena, Hope PSBank, and UP Digital, underscoring the interns’ opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking innovations in the fintech industry.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Head, Human Resources of the organization, Mrs Chioma Akaniro charged the interns to make the most of their time at the academy by adopting and implementing the habits of highly effective people.

Unified Payments Academy represents Unified Payments Services Limited’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation in Nigeria’s fintech landscape. The academy’s selection process is both rigorous and inclusive, ensuring that only the best and brightest minds are chosen to embark on this transformative journey.

For more information about Unified Payments Academy and its initiatives, please visit www.up-ng.com

About Unified Payments Services Limited:

Unified Payments Services Limited is Nigeria’s premier payment technology company, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. Owned by a consortium of leading Nigerian banks, Unified Payments Services Limited is at the forefront of driving financial inclusion and technological advancement in Nigeria and beyond.