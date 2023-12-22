Unlocking the World of Polyurethane: Vitafoam’s Seminar Delivers Insights into Science and Business Applications

For the eager minds of the University of Lagos, December 18, 2023, marked a pivotal day at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall. The occasion? The Vitafoam Polyurethane Seminar—an immersive event tailored by the foam manufacturing giant to enrich students, lecturers, and industry experts with invaluable practical insights.

Students from the Departments of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering converged upon the seminar, ready to absorb the wealth of knowledge presented.

Addressing the audience, Vitafoam’s CEO, Taiwo Adeniyi, set the stage, emphasising the seminar’s mission to ignite meaningful dialogues on polyurethane innovations driving industrial progress. He underscored Vitafoam’s commitment to pushing the frontiers of knowledge and innovation, particularly in the field of polyurethane and other related disciplines.

Adeniyi highlighted the seminar’s goal to not only enrich students’ understanding of polyurethane formulation and application but also to catalyse sustainable industrial development in Nigeria. He stressed the pivotal role of students as torchbearers for the nation’s future and envisioned the seminar as a bridge between classroom theory and real-world application.

The chairperson of Vitafoam, Rosemary Egonmwan, echoed this sentiment, praising the seminar. Her hope rested on the seminar’s potential to serve as a platform for the exchange of insights and practical knowledge on polyurethane’s application in business landscapes.

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, represented by Professor Bola Oboh, the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academics and Research, who officially inaugurated the seminar, acknowledged Vitafoam’s consistent support for the institution and highlighted the significance of chemistry in daily life, emphasising polyurethane’s ubiquitous presence in household products.

The seminar’s guest speaker, Gerson Parreira Silva, a Brazilian chemist and CEO of Purcom, captured the audience with an illuminating presentation. Silva led attendees through a historical expedition of polyurethane, tracing its origins in 1937 to its evolutionary journey. He navigated the polyurethane application grid and delved into the intricacies of integral skin polyurethane foam.

Silva emphasised the imperative for chemists and stakeholders to envision future applications of polyurethane, especially in light of the imminent industrial revolution. He urged preparedness for the forthcoming challenges and opportunities in the field.

Attendees were privy to insights on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the polyurethane space, accompanied by practical demonstrations aimed at reinforcing the day’s lessons.

Iyanuoluwa, a 400-level Chemistry student, expressed enthusiasm for the seminar’s relevance. He lauded the seminar’s exploration of polyurethane’s science and business facets, recognizing its potential for practical applicability beyond scientific understanding.

“It’s not just about science, but also about making money,” remarked Iyanuoluwa, encapsulating the seminar’s overarching theme – Polyurethane in Practice: The Science and the Business.

In the bustling corridors of the University of Lagos, the Vitafoam Polyurethane Seminar wasn’t merely an event; it was a portal into a world of scientific innovations and entrepreneurial prospects, propelling students towards a horizon where theoretical knowledge converges with real-world opportunities.

As Vitafoam continues to champion educational initiatives, this seminar stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the future of polyurethane innovation and its practical implications in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

The legacy of this seminar lingers as a beacon, illuminating paths for aspiring chemists and industry leaders to navigate the ever-evolving realm of polyurethane, embracing both its scientific intricacies and entrepreneurial potential.

The Vitafoam Polyurethane Seminar at the University of Lagos wasn’t just a seminar; it was a catalyst for future innovations.