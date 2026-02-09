Valentine’s Day: 100 Romance Films To Watch and Reignite the Love Spark in You

As February ushers in the season of love, there’s no better time to cozy up with the most captivating romance films from around the globe. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a cynical skeptic in need of conversion, or simply looking for the perfect movie to set the mood this Valentine’s season, we at YNaija! have curated the ultimate list of 100 must-watch romance films spanning three of the world’s most vibrant film industries.

From Hollywood’s sweeping epic love stories and Bollywood’s colorful musical romances to Nollywood’s fresh and relatable takes on modern Nigerian love, this collection celebrates the universal language of romance in all its forms. Each film on this list offers something unique: passionate first loves, second-chance romances, forbidden affairs, and heartwarming tales that remind us why love remains cinema’s most enduring theme.

So grab your favorite blanket, prepare the popcorn, and let these stories sweep you off your feet this February.

Bollywood Romance Films

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Jab We Met (2007)

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Barfi! (2012)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Mr and Mrs Mahi (2024)

Badhaai Do (2022)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Atrangi Re (2021)

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Mohabbatein (2000)

Lagaan (2001)

Nollywood Romance Films

The Meeting (2012)

Flower Girl (2013)

The Wedding Party (2016 & 2017)

Isoken (2017)

The Arbitration (2016)

Namaste Wahala (2020)

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Love in a Pandemic (2023)

Before Valentine’s (2022)

Picture Perfect (2016)

Letters To A Stranger (2007)

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Love is War (2019)

Dinner (2016)

Fine Wine (2021)

Sugar Rush (2019)

A Sunday Affair (2023)

Couple of Days (2016)

When Love Happens (2014)

Finding Hubby (2020)

Reel Love (2025)

Love In Every Word (2025)

A Ghetto Love Story (2024)

Strangers (2022)

Dinner at My Place (2022)

After 30 (2025)

Conversation In Transit (2024)

Big Love (2023)

Ajosepo (2024)

Aso Ebi Diaries (2025)

Summer Rain (2025)

Once Upon a Honeymoon (2024)

Christmas in Lagos (2025)

This Lady Called Life (2020)

The Griot (2021)

Phone Swap (2012)

Abeni (2006)

White Waters (2007)

Fifty (2015)

World Apart (2004)

Hollywood Romance Films

The Idea of You (2024)

The Photograph (2020)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy (2018-2021)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

La La Land (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Me Before You (2016)

Notting Hill (1999)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Titanic (1997)

The Notebook (2004)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

Think Like a Man (2012)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Anyone But You (2023)

The Materialists (2025)

The Holiday (2006)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Love Actually (2003)

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Palm Springs (2020)

You’re Cordially Invited (2025)

Happiest Season (2020)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Poor Things (2023)

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

Cyrano (2021)

Shotgun Wedding (2022)

Eternity (2025)



