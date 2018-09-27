Victory hungry D’Tigress to deal with USA at #FIBAWWC quarterfinal, who wins it?

Apart from football, basketball is another game laden with gifted athletes and, Nigeria’s female basketball team is not too far away from a description of ‘young talents’.

D’Tigress upset the Turkey women’s national basketball team to get their first FIBA win in the 2018 FIBA World cup, after a devastating loss of (86-68) to the Australian team, in their opening game of the group stages. D’Tigress then handed the Turkish team a 6-point defeat, ending the game in a (74-68) game point victory, and since then it has been one victory to another.

The head coach of the Nigerian Women’s Nation basketball team, Otis Hughley, a former assistant coach for the Sacrament Kings, also, a man who led the Mobile’s LeFlore High School, Alabama, USA, to six state tournaments and one state title, and the Chinese Taipei national team to the last four of the FIBA Asia Women’s Championship 2015, was appointed as head coach of D’Tigress by NBBF President, Engineer Musa Kida, after Sam Vincent, former head of the team was dismissed.

Conflicting schedules was alluded to as the reason why the former head coach was fired and replaced. Besides, Vincent was not able to keep up with the demanding need of attention from the team.

The NBBF president stated that they are optimistic about the move, as Hughley appears as a very accomplished coach and a man with great experience and love for the game. Since the coach’s appointment, D’Tigress have enjoyed a row of three victories, after just one loss.

Following their win on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, D’Tigress have secured a place in the quarterfinals of the FIBA women‘s world cup. It was a tense game played at the Santa Cruz court in Tenerife, as the Nigerian national team narrowly escaped with a one-point lead, beating the Greek team 57-56.

However, our Nigerian team now has their work cut out for them as they are set to face Team USA on Friday, September 28, 2018, in the opening game of the quarterfinals. No doubt they would look to offset the titans of the game, a team ranked number one by the FIBA WORLD RANKING ASSOCIATION – a Herculean task you will say. But with a good coaching staff, hardworking players and devout fans, the Nigerian’s team chances are not looking so bad.