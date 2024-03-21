Watch “Kill Boro” Trailer, Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Hilda Dokubo, Brutus Richard and more

“Kill Boro” explores the complexities around family, the dangers and consequences of wrong decisions, a chance at redemption, and survival between a debt-ridden father and his desperate son.

Kill Boro explicitly proves the success of the First Features Project, an initiative led by iconic filmmakers Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas. The film will be released on Prime Video on March 30, 2024.

The First Features Project embraces a new generation of skilled filmmakers by providing the participants with needed mentorship, training, and funding to promote and release their debut feature movies.

Kill Boro” is directed by Courage Obayuwana and written by Priye Diri and Kester Niri; the cast of “Kill Boro” also includes Brutus Richard, Ini-Dima Okojie, Greg Ojefua, and Hilda Dokubo.

Watch the trailer to Kill Boro here.

