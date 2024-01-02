Watch Love and Life and A Weekend To Forget on Amazon Prime

Having been rated as the third largest film industry in the world, Nollywood lives up to its name and glory by consistently making headlines in the news around the globe with films and series that shake the core of the global entertainment industry.

In 2023, the Nigerian movie industry recorded billions in naira and was consumed by millions worldwide.

Adding to the list of Nollywood films available on streaming platform Amazon Prime for global consumption are these two film productions: ‘Love and Life’ and ‘A Weekend To Forget.’

Love and Life

Directed by Ruben Reng and written by Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba, Love and Life portrays the thrilling yet scary world of dating and relationships. It focuses on three women with individual relationship issues and how they battle societal norms and discover empowerment. It was released on Amazon Prime on December 29.

Love and Life features a list of talented cast who execute their roles flawlessly. It stars Nse-Ikpe Etim, Rita Dominic, and Michelle Dede.

A Weekend To Forget

Damola Ademola directed a Weekend To Forget. The movie was initially released on September 22, 2023, and centers around seven friends who reunite to spend a weekend getaway together—featuring Neo Akpofure, Erica Nweledim, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, and more.

The blockbuster film is set to return to Amazon Prime on January 5 for global streaming.