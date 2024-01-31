Watch the ChetaM Trailer Coming to Showmax on February 12

Showmax started 2024 with a bang, introducing an epic Igbo series produced by James Omokwe, ChetaM, to be released on its platform on February 12.

ChetaM focuses on love, war, betrayal, and finding hope amid darkness as Adanna and Nnanna fight against all odds to love each other despite the bad blood between their kingdoms, Ajaani and Mgberi.

Think Romeo and Juliet, ChetaM is set in a universe where politics and spiritualism take the reins of the rulership and manipulation of the people living in the kingdoms.

A shaman, Ojigijaga, stands in the way of the Nnanna and Adanna loving each other as he uses every weapon in his armoury to separate the star-crossed lovers.

James Omokwe, the executive producer of ChetaM expressed his love for the series, claiming it is one of the best shows so far.

“There is a deep sense of emotion in all the story threads of the show. Each character, on their journey to finding themselves, finding love, losing it and even clamouring for revenge, is part and parcel of why I love the show,” she said.

The ChetaM series will be released on Showmax on February 12. You can watch the trailer here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 30, 2024

Kambili Ofili’s Feature Debut “Shaping Us” Set to Play at Pan African Film Festival

Nigerian filmmaker and director Kambili Ofili is making her way to the big screen with “Shaping Us” at the 32nd ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 26, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | What To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 25, 2024

Òlòtūré 2 is Coming to Netflix, and This is What to Expect

“In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one.” – Mo Abudu. The CEO of Ebonylife Group, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 23, 2024

Showmax Announces Release Date for Flawsome Season 2, Drops Trailer

Showmax dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of Flawsome, an AMVCA-nominated drama series featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Enado ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

Nollywood Films Coming To Your Screen In 2024 So Far

With the success of A Tribe Called Judah, Jagun Jagun and many other blockbuster Nollywood films in 2023, it is ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

Niyi Akimolayan Puts Rainmakers To The Test On March 1

Nigerian director and producer Niyi Akinmolayan is set to release a documentary on Prime Video titled “Rainmakers” on March 1, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail