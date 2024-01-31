Watch the ChetaM Trailer Coming to Showmax on February 12

Showmax started 2024 with a bang, introducing an epic Igbo series produced by James Omokwe, ChetaM, to be released on its platform on February 12.

ChetaM focuses on love, war, betrayal, and finding hope amid darkness as Adanna and Nnanna fight against all odds to love each other despite the bad blood between their kingdoms, Ajaani and Mgberi.

Think Romeo and Juliet, ChetaM is set in a universe where politics and spiritualism take the reins of the rulership and manipulation of the people living in the kingdoms.

A shaman, Ojigijaga, stands in the way of the Nnanna and Adanna loving each other as he uses every weapon in his armoury to separate the star-crossed lovers.

James Omokwe, the executive producer of ChetaM expressed his love for the series, claiming it is one of the best shows so far.

“There is a deep sense of emotion in all the story threads of the show. Each character, on their journey to finding themselves, finding love, losing it and even clamouring for revenge, is part and parcel of why I love the show,” she said.

The ChetaM series will be released on Showmax on February 12. You can watch the trailer here.