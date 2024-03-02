Watch the Trailer of ‘Japa’, Starring Adesua Etomi, Jidekene Achufusi, and More

Inkblot Productions, one of Nigeria’s most successful filmmakers in the Nigerian film industry, employed the creative brain of Isioma Osaje as the director of its new film ‘Japa’ set to be released on March 8.

It is the dream of nearly every Nigerian to Japa to another country, leaving behind their woes in Nigeria as they search for a better life elsewhere; the same story goes for Jidekene, who plays the lead role in this new movie.

The cast is a fabulous selection for the movie, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jidekene Achufusi, Seun Ajayi, Layi Wasabi and more.

The Japa film sees a man prepared to leave Nigeria for a brighter future but gets stopped along the way, facing trials and tribulations at the hands of his alleged village people who do not want him to leave Nigeria.

Japan is set to be released on Amazon Prime on March 8, 2024. Here is the trailer for Japa.