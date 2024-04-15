Watch The Trailer Of The Long-awaited Movie “Aburo” By Yemi Filmboy Premiering In Nigerian Cinemas On May 1

Nollywood filmmaker Yemi Filmboy Morafa is set to release his first cinema-based movie of the year titled “Aburo” on May 1, 2024.

Amidst producing multiple projects simultaneously, Yemi Filmboy, the director of the popular series ‘Wura’, has announced that ‘Aburo’, an emotional film detailing the life of Mide, a former athlete, will be released in cinemas across the nation.

Directed by Yemi, the film is produced by Sterling Bank and FilmOne Production. It stars an intriguing set of casts like Toni Tones, Charles Inojie, Efa Iwara, Maleek of Ikorodu Bois, Wunmi Toriola, Yemi Cregx, Buchi Kings, and more.