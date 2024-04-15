Watch The Trailer Of The Long-awaited Movie “Aburo” By Yemi Filmboy Premiering In Nigerian Cinemas On May 1

Aburo movie

Nollywood filmmaker Yemi Filmboy Morafa is set to release his first cinema-based movie of the year titled “Aburo” on May 1, 2024.

Amidst producing multiple projects simultaneously, Yemi Filmboy, the director of the popular series ‘Wura’, has announced that ‘Aburo’, an emotional film detailing the life of Mide, a former athlete, will be released in cinemas across the nation.

Directed by Yemi, the film is produced by Sterling Bank and FilmOne Production. It stars an intriguing set of casts like Toni Tones, Charles Inojie, Efa Iwara, Maleek of Ikorodu Bois, Wunmi Toriola, Yemi Cregx, Buchi Kings, and more.

Tags: , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 12, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 11, 2024

While We Wait For Tiwa Savage’s Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’, Here Are Ten Nigerian Singers Who Have Acted In Nollywood Movies

There is no denying that Tiwa Savage is who she says she is in the Nigerian entertainment industry. With records ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

Our Favorite Looks From ‘Ajosepo’ Owambe-Themed Premiere

Kayode Kasum had the Nollywood stars present at the premiere of his soon-to-be-released film, ‘Ajosepo’. Nigerian traditional stylings and outfits ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and NNE STUDIOS have wrapped up their first slate of the year with ‘We Are Good People’

Following a sold-out screening event in November 2023, MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and Nne Studios have just finished shooting their first ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail