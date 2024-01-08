Watch Timini and Omowunmi Shine In ‘Meeting Funmi’s Parents’ Set To Drop On January 26

Timini Egbuson is one of the most talented actors in Nollywood and is unofficially known as the bad boy due to his roles in movies.

In ‘Meeting Funmi’s Parents’, the actor reprises his role as a womaniser and an ex to Funmi, who is looking for love and is ready to settle down.

Meeting Funmi’s Parents focuses on Funmi, who travels to Nigeria with her fiance to visit her family. Her parents immediately reject their love, whereas her ex is hell-bent on getting her back despite her love for her American man.

Written and Directed by Kevin Apaa, the film stars Timini Egbuson, Omowunmi Dada, Roman Thomson, Akin Lewis, Tina Mba, Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and more. Meeting Funmi’s Parents is set to be released in cinemas on January 26.