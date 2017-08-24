We are not Buhari’s children, he is a public servant | Insiders react to Presidential speech

Insiders shared their thought on the President’s resumption speech, virtually all of them believe that the speech was poorly prepared and poorly delivered.

An Insider with the PDP in his dissection of the speech outlined the issues that the President failed to address in the speech; he stated, “Mr. President failed to thank Nigerians for their patience with him over the 3 months stretch. This is also considering the fact that he had earlier in the year embarked on a similar 52-day related vacation. He also did not attempt to disclose the nature of the illness that had kept him away and unable to discharge his duties as President. He failed to thank the Vice-President who held brief for him during his lengthy absence. Mr. President was silent on the ongoing ASUU industrial action. This may be attributed to the fact that his children and grandchildren schooled abroad.” The Insider continued that “It is a national embarrassment that our President had to seek medical treatment abroad for such a long period. One would have expected that our President will express a commitment to revitalizing our health care sector. He also failed to assure Nigerians that he had made a complete recovery and was now fully ready to resume his duties as President”.

“That speech is very poor, poor in the sense that it is less inspiring, and as a leader, all that it is required from the President is to inspire his nation, apart from this, it shows total disconnection between the President and those he is governing,” said an Insider with the Labour Party

Another Insider with the PDP stated that “He has not touched firmly on the issue of quit notice, and the attempt by some of his rabid followers to lynch an innocent Nigerian who was exercising his fundamental human right to carry out a peaceful protest. He needs to rein in his supporters firmly and let them know categorically that there is nothing like quit notice and that anyone who attempts to touch any non-indigene would be severely dealt with. Again he skirted around the issue of the different and rising clamours for recession. It is no longer an Nnamdi Kanu thing and ignoring it, is tantamount to ignoring a ticking time bomb”.

“The speech was far from being good,” said another Insider. He continued that “It was not good at all; the speech still did not unite the country. It did not address the ultimatum issued by the Arewa youth. We thought the President would have been more assertive. We thought he will tell us about his health and apologize for all the lies and everything; we thought that he will show a little sense of remorse; we thought that he would be specific and say he is declaring an emergency in the health sector. He was picking his words one after the other, he was speaking as if he was talking to little children. We are not Buhari’s children, he is a public servant. There is this thing about the speech as if he is doing us a favour by being our President. It is unfortunate, and this is the predicament we find ourselves as a nation.

Contrary to the above, another Insider shared that “I believe it was succinct and straight to the point. It addressed all the immediate issues affecting the Nigerian state. He touched on them in the speech, the various agitations and rise in hate speech.”

“The speech was underwhelming and ASUU strike should be his first priority,” said another Insider.

These are members of the political insiders (not all of whom participated in this issue).

