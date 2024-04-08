Weekend Recap | Ay Makun, Pelumi Nubi, Brymo, Sanwo-Olu

Ay Makun shares the reason for his marriage crash

Ay Makun shares the reason for his marriage crash

Nigerian comedian Ay Makun revealed that his marriage with his wife, Mabel Makun, has unfortunately reached its climax, and they have both gone their separate ways.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ay Makun stated that the rumours regarding his split with Mabel after their marriage lasted for two decades were true.

“Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing things I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women always to play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones,” he said.

Pelumi Nubi’s road trip from Lagos to London comes to an end

Pelumi Nubi, a 28-year-old Nigerian-British travel content creator, officially concluded her road trip from Lagos to London on April 7, 2024, covering approximately 4,000 miles in her journey.

Nigerians cheered as they received the strong-willed woman who attempted to travel from Lagos to London via road from January 30 to April 7, 2024.

On her trip, Pelumi passed through 17 countries but had difficulty gaining entrance into Sierra Leone and an accident in Ivory Coast.

Brymo bares his heart out and says he’d prefer hell than sign for Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid

Nigerian singer-songwriter Olawale Oloforo, known as ‘Brymo’ has come out to express his feelings toward the A-list Grammy-nominated Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid.

According to Brymo, he would rather take a one-way trip to hell than be signed by these three artists. The singer bared his heart out on the latest episode of the Bae U Barbie show, ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask.’

“I am the finest vocalist on the continent. I am better than anybody on the continent. I am a better songwriter; I’m the best,” he said.

Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu’s daughter weds in Lagos

The internet was on fire upon the news of the wedding of the Lagos State Governor’s daughter, Modupeoreoluwa, who wedded her lover, Oladele.

In attendance at the wedding, which will go down as one of the best weddings in Lagos, were Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and more.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave his daughter’s hand away for marriage at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi.