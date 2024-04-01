Weekend Recap | Ay Makun, Simi x Tiwa Savage, BNXN x Wizkid, Ayra Starr

Comedian Ay Makun reveals how his support for Peter Obi nearly ruined his life

Comedian Ay Makun reveals how his support for Peter Obi nearly ruined his life

Nigerian comedian and actor Ay Makun recently revealed how his life went awry after publicly declaring his support for the 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The comedian announced that since he spoke out at the 2023 elections, his career has taken a downturn, yet he holds no regret for standing up and speaking about his support for the politician.

He counted the many issues that affected his career after his public support of Peter Obi, including his fight with Davido and Seun Kuti, the loss of his house, and how he nearly ended his marriage.

Simi and Tiwa Savage announce new collab single “Men Are Crazy”

Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Simi shook the internet when they dropped the announcement of their new single titled “Men Are Crazy”, set to drop on April 5, 2024.

The title of the upcoming track seemed to rub a lot of men the wrong way on a popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as they clamoured for a change of the song’s title, claiming it was too derogatory.

The post sparked a gender war between women and men as women reminded men of the time they expressed their thoughts concerning OdumoduBlvck’s lyrics and how derogatory they felt towards women.

BNXN tackles Wizkid for refusal to release songs with upcoming artists

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, tackled Grammy-winning Wizkid on Snapchat for refusing to release featured songs with new artists.

According to BNXN, these young artists post pictures and videos with Wizkid in the studio, but the songs never leave the studio rooms. This leaves him wondering why Wizkid keeps failing to release these songs.

Ayra Starr donates borehole to Lagos community

Trending singer and vocalist Ayra Starr became a philanthropist by donating a borehole to Orimolade Ifako. This Lagos community has had challenges securing fresh water for over two decades.

The Mavins Record signee announced her ‘E Dey Rush’ campaign, sharing her goals with Nigerians as she spreads love and clean water to the less-privileged nationwide.