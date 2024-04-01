Weekend Recap | Ay Makun, Simi x Tiwa Savage, BNXN x Wizkid, Ayra Starr

  • Comedian Ay Makun reveals how his support for Peter Obi nearly ruined his life
  • Simi and Tiwa Savage announce new collab single “Men Are Crazy”
  • BNXN tackles Wizkid for refusal to release songs with upcoming artists
  • Ayra Starr donates borehole to Lagos community

Comedian Ay Makun reveals how his support for Peter Obi nearly ruined his life

Nigerian comedian and actor Ay Makun recently revealed how his life went awry after publicly declaring his support for the 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The comedian announced that since he spoke out at the 2023 elections, his career has taken a downturn, yet he holds no regret for standing up and speaking about his support for the politician.

He counted the many issues that affected his career after his public support of Peter Obi, including his fight with Davido and Seun Kuti, the loss of his house, and how he nearly ended his marriage.

Simi and Tiwa Savage announce new collab single “Men Are Crazy”

Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Simi shook the internet when they dropped the announcement of their new single titled “Men Are Crazy”, set to drop on April 5, 2024.

The title of the upcoming track seemed to rub a lot of men the wrong way on a popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as they clamoured for a change of the song’s title, claiming it was too derogatory.

The post sparked a gender war between women and men as women reminded men of the time they expressed their thoughts concerning OdumoduBlvck’s lyrics and how derogatory they felt towards women.

BNXN tackles Wizkid for refusal to release songs with upcoming artists

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, tackled Grammy-winning Wizkid on Snapchat for refusing to release featured songs with new artists.

According to BNXN, these young artists post pictures and videos with Wizkid in the studio, but the songs never leave the studio rooms. This leaves him wondering why Wizkid keeps failing to release these songs.

Ayra Starr donates borehole to Lagos community

Trending singer and vocalist Ayra Starr became a philanthropist by donating a borehole to Orimolade Ifako. This Lagos community has had challenges securing fresh water for over two decades.

The Mavins Record signee announced her ‘E Dey Rush’ campaign, sharing her goals with Nigerians as she spreads love and clean water to the less-privileged nationwide.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 30, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 28, 2024

Omah Lay Among Speakers At The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit

The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit is set to take place in Botswana, Africa, from May 5 to May 8, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 25, 2024

Take A Look At The 2024 AMVCA Nominees

With the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), one of the most viewed and anticipated award shows in the Nigerian ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 25, 2024

WEEKEND RECAP | Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Sharon Ooja, Ameachi Muonagor, Candy Bleakz

Iconic Nollywood actor Ameachi Muonagor kicks the bucket at 62 Nigerian actor Ameachi Muonagor, famous for his hilarious roles in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 23, 2024

Homecoming’s Marketing Art Takes The Cake For Announcement Of Its Upcoming Festival

Homecoming Festival has announced its date and performance list for the duration of the event, with an exciting marketing campaign ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 23, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail