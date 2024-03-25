WEEKEND RECAP | Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Sharon Ooja, Ameachi Muonagor, Candy Bleakz

Iconic Nollywood actor Ameachi Muonagor kicks the bucket at 62

Nigerian actor Ameachi Muonagor, famous for his hilarious roles in Nollywood movies, has unfortunately passed away after a long battle with kidney disease.

The late veteran actor died at age 62, a few weeks after the death of his fellow actor, John Okafor (Mr Ibu). The news of the death of Ameachi came on March 24, shortly after he requested financial assistance from Nigerians to continue his medications abroad.

According to film director Ugeze J. Ugeze, Ameachi had been discharged from the hospital recently as he waited for funds to aid his travel overseas to heal himself.

The 41st edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) was held at the Lauderdale Performing Arts Centre in Fort Lauderdale on March 22, welcoming attendance from different artists across the globe, including Nigeria’s very own A-list celebs like Wizki, Davido and Burna Boy.

With the award night themed “Reggae Rise”, the two Nigerian artists were among the most awarded at the IRAWMA night, blanketing the other nominees with their outstanding achievements. Wizkid was crowned with the Best Afrobeat Entertainer. At the same time, Burna Boy received the Best African Entertainer, Best Crossover Song, and Best Music Video, and Davido snagged the award for Best Collaborated Song.

Nollywood actress and fashionista Sharon Ooja took to the social media platform Instagram to announce her marriage to a mystery man.

In the video posted on her page, the actress was having a swell time with her man at a beach while she kept his face private and away from the camera. This act has caused the internet to wonder why she must hide her husband from the world.

The ‘Skinny Girl In Transit’ actress revealed that she had said ‘yes’ to her man and they had a wonderful secret wedding and although she has kept his face hidden from the media, she stated that the man is an Igbo man and her “best friend”.

Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz recently expressed her emotions concerning YBNL record label owner Olamide, who announced Temmie Ovwasa as the ‘YBNL Princess’ in 2015.

According to Candy on a TV show hosted by Kim Oprah, she believed that she (Candy Bleakz) would be the one to carry the mantle, but Olamide sidelined her and chose Temmie.

“The day Baddo (Olamide) unveiled Temmie Ovwasa, she was my friend, but I was really sad. I was supposed to be the YBNL Princess; I was like, ‘Why did they sign someone else?’”