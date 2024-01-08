Weekend Recap: Doyin, Ninalowo, Ned Nwoko, Phyna | In Case You Missed It

Reality TV star Doyin reveals her icks in a man

Reality TV star Doyin reveals her icks in a man

Big Brother Naija’s reality star, Doyinsola David, revealed in an interview with Channels Television over the weekend about her icks (turnoff) in a man she’s romantically attached to.

In the interview, she lists what she wants in a man she chooses to marry. She stated that she was not about the broke life and would like a man who’s giving.

When asked about the level of wealth she’s willing to settle for regarding the location of her partner’s house, Doyin shares her view.

“I don’t live on the mainland, and I don’t think there’s anything bad with living on the mainland, but if I’m going to date you, you’re going to have to move to the island,”

“I’m not going to move to the mainland; he would have to move to the island,” she said.

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo took to social media to clear his name regarding the illicit news spreading on the internet about a video of him masturbating.

The actor said he was not the one in the viral video, as several netizens have claimed that the man in the video bore a resemblance to him.

Ninalowo denied the accusation, saying the “gentleman pleasing himself” was not, in any way, him.

“If you look closer, you’ll discover that the tattoo details, our complexions, and physiques are completely different.”

Big Brother Naija’s reality star, Phyna (Ijeoma Otabor), threw a jab at a fellow BBN star in her recent episode with Pere.

In the podcast “Spill with Phyna,” the actress and model shared her disgust for profiling and classism, as she mentioned that she takes economy air flights whenever she wants.

In the podcast, she shared her experience with a fan who asked her why she was not in business class, and she then referred to a podcast where Khloe said she only flies business and never economy.

Billionaire and politician Senator Ned Nwoko said Nigerians are in a crisis, and no one else would pretend otherwise. He agreed that there are many insecurity issues in the country. He blamed the Nigerian Police Force for being incapable of protecting the lives and properties of citizens of the country.

He lauded the military for doing an excellent job in protecting Nigerians. Still, he stated that they were poorly equipped enough to continue the fight against criminals and terrorists in the country.

The Senator called for the liberalisation of gun laws in Nigeria, complaining that everyone who goes through several tests should be permitted to carry arms as is done in America and other foreign countries.