Weekend Recap | Fireboy, Justin Timberlake, Shade Ladipo, Queen, Wizkid

Iconic singer Justin Timberlake features Fireboy on his latest album

Former NSYNC band member and iconic American singer and actor Justin Timberlake released his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was”, featuring the Afrobeats sensational artist Fireboy DML on a track titled “Liar”.

Fireboy DML is no novice to the American entertainment industry, as he’d appeared on several tracks with successful and legendary names in the music industry, such as Madonna, Ed Sheeran and more.

Growing beyond his African walls, Fireboy DML was also featured in the Marvel’s Black Panther 2 soundtrack album, where he sang “Coming Back For You”.

Shade Ladipo reveals what led to the end of her marriage

Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo went on an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, where she was candid and open about her past relationship.

The on-air-personality revealed that she married her ex-husband Jide back in 2018, and the honeymoon phase only lasted a while, as the couple could go six months without having any sexual intercourse with each other.

Shade stated that so many issues mounted on each other in her relationship before they finally called it quits in 2020, two years after their marriage.

“I entered Canada as a married woman. Single as a pringle now. Covid happened, and life happened. People in my life know. I have been officially divorced since 2020,” she said.

BB Naija’s Queen ties the knot with David Oyekanmi

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang shook the internet with the news of her wedding to hubby David Oyekanmi.

The wedding was the talk of the weekend as the two had gotten engaged in February and had their traditional wedding at Queen’s hometown in Akwa Ibom before having the white wedding on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The reality TV star revealed that God had given her three signs before finally accepting that David would become her husband.

Wizkid clears the air on not wanting to be labelled as an Afrobeats artist

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce that he no longer wanted to be called an Afrobeats artist after announcing that his newest album was completed and would certainly not be Afrobeats-themed.

The Nigerian artist received a lot of backlash from the internet as they claimed he was shedding off his roots simply because he had gotten international fame.

However, the Essence singer cleared the doubts about his outburst, setting the records straight that he only wished to be recognised in other categories and not just Afrobeats.

“Listen, am I African? Yes! But I do make all sorts of music. Fine music! But I don’t want these labeled just afrobeats. That’s like saying every American artist makes rap. That’s stupid,” he said.