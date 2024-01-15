Weekend Recap | Funke Akindele, Yemi Alade, Tunde Ednut and more | In Case You Missed It

Funke Akindele opens up about failed marriages

Funke Akindele opens up about failed marriages

Superstar filmmaker Funke Akindele opened up in an interview with media powerhouse Wazobia TV, where she spoke freely about her life, past relationships, and how she dealt with them.

The A Tribe Called Judah producer revealed that she was only focused on building an impact in life and influencing the younger and future generations.

Being successful as a movie star and a mum, Funke Akindele said she has no failures even in her marriages, as she takes them as they come.

“If you ask me now, can you tell me one failure? I do not see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling,” she said.

Between Tonto Dikeh, Tunde Ednut and VeryDarkMan

Actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh alarmed the internet by announcing that she had arrested VeryDarkMan for cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

According to her, she was prepared to end Martins Otse’s shenanigans; however, the social media critic came online to announce his freedom, revealing that Tonto Dikeh had tried to kill him.

Blogger Tunde Ednut had taken the side of VeryDarkMan and raised awareness of the situation between Tonto Dikeh and the Martins. She fired back at Tunde, calling him out for enabling such behaviours.

Yemi Alade performs at the AFCON opening ceremony

All eyes were on the Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer Yemi Alade as she performed at the opening of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 on January 13 at Cote D’Ivoire.

The singer expressed her gratitude for finally making her wish come true after seven years of praying and wishing for an opportunity.

Total Energies AFCON posted on its page, congratulating Yemi Alade on her thrilling performance at the stadium.

Yemi Alade expressed herself by saying she had always desired to perform at the stadium with 100 dancers and in front of millions of people.

Ngozi Ezeonu debunks death rumours

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has come out to debunk rumours around the internet suggesting that she may be dead.

The actress had earlier shared a post of a burning candle with the caption, “A rare gem is gone”, which sparked morbid suggestions toward her.

Some media outlets had published news of her demise, claiming her son had confirmed her death; however, the 58-year-old actress returned to the internet with a video saying she is alive and healthy.

She revealed that her earlier post had been for a friend who kicked the bucket, not her.

“I lost a very close friend of mine. I posted a candle, a half-burnt candle, and they now put my picture on that candle, and everybody is saying that I died.”