Weekend Recap | In Case You Missed It

‘A Tribe Called Judah’ breaks record for selling 374,000 cinema tickets

Phyna debunks rumours of undergoing a BBL surgery

Rexxie claims Iyabo Ojo and Nigerians are “catching cruise” with Mohbad’s demise

Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia recently confirmed the separation from his wife, an American reality TV star, Porsha Williams.

The two exchanged vows in November 2022, and after 15 months of what was perceived to be marital bliss, the ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star filed for divorce.

Although the cause of the divorce is yet to be discovered, sources suggest that the marriage ended due to Simon’s past bleeding into his marriage.

The businessman took to social media to announce his divorce from Porshia, claiming that his affection for the reality TV star would cease to exist immediately.

Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ broke the internet and the Nollywood box office in December 2023 with her blockbuster movie, which has become one of the greatest Nigerian films ever.

The actress sold over 374,000 cinema tickets, racking in a whopping sum of ₦1.4 billion as of February 2024.

A Tribe Called Judah is the first Nollywood movie to cross the ₦1 billion mark at the box office. Following behind is another Funke Akindele 2022 production, ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ which grossed over ₦600 million.

Phyna debunks rumours of undergoing a BBL surgery

Big Brother’s housemate and winner Phyna has denied rumours of her undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) after images surfaced of her with a slimmed waistline.

The podcaster and media personality cleared the air in her interview with Naija FM, saying she only worked on her stomach.

Rexxie claims Iyabo Ojo and Nigerians are “catching cruise” with Mohbad’s demise

Nigerian music producer Rexxie shared his opinion on the issue of Mohbad’s demise and the entire country rallying in his support.

Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Peace) died last year, leaving every Nigerian to fight for justice against the people assumed to have a hand in his death.

One of the leading voices in the #JusticeforMohbad campaign was Iyabo Ojo. In an interview with Echoroom, a famous music producer claimed Nigerians were using Mohbad to “catch cruise”.