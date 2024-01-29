Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Ayra Starr, Victoria Inyama, Tacha x Mum Zee, Yul Edochie

Tacha
  • Ayra Starr apologises for allegedly disrespecting King Sunny Ade at the Pre-Grammy party
  • Mummy Zee and Tacha trade words on X
  • Yul Edochie begins work as a preacher, holds his first service
  • Nigerian actress reveals how she suffered years of assault whenever Man U lost

Ayra Starr apologises for allegedly disrespecting King Sunny Ade at the Pre-Grammy party

Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer Ayra Starr was the day’s topic on social media platforms this weekend.

Ayra took to social media to clear the air and dispel all accusations against her. In the viral video, the Mavins Record signee allegedly ignored Bose Ogulu while greeting someone beside her.

When she got to King Sunny Ade, who had just been awarded the Legacy Award by Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother, she extended a handshake to him and the people around him.

This was seen as an insult to the older man, who the internet claimed was old enough to be her father. Ayra was called all sorts of names on social media, including being addressed as disrespectful and lacking manners.

Ayra Starr apologised to the “legend and uncle” and explained that she had greeted Bose Ogulu before the video captured her greeting King Sunny Ade.

Mummy Zee and Tacha trade words on X

Influencer and reality TV star Tacha Akide and Deborah Loveth (Mum Zee) logged heads this past weekend, trading words over Tacha’s comment in a recent podcast with BBN’s Phyna.

Tacha had earlier mentioned that she would prefer to marry a rich man to avoid cooking in the kitchen in the morning; she referenced Mum Zee in the podcast, and this led to a series of exchanges between the two as a user on X called Mum Zee’s attention to the jab.

Mum Zee replied to the account, insinuating that Tacha “no get sense.” This comment sparked anger in Tacha, who called out Mum Zee for her low self-esteem.

“Hating on a fellow woman because it is popular to do so!! Or waking up at 4 am to cook rubbish for a long-throat, hungry-looking man,” Tacha fired back at Mum Zee.

Yul Edochie begins work as a preacher, holds his first service

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has fully embraced the calling of the Lord as he holds his first service as a preacher at his virtual church, “True Salvation Ministry”.

The newly appointed Man of God announced that his services would be held every Sunday on YouTube between 5-6 p.m.

Yul Edochie promised to be truthful regardless of whomever his words hurt. He preached about needing people to “love ourselves and shun hatred”.

Nigerian actress reveals how she suffered years of assault whenever Man U lost

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama shared an insight into her marriage and how she suffered at the hands of her husband since they married in 2003.

The actress claimed that her ex, Godwin Okri, would constantly assault her whenever her husband’s favourite English football team, Manchester United, lost a match against their opponents.

She stated that their marriage started rosy when they got married in 2003, but things began falling apart in 2018, and she became a victim of domestic abuse.

She tried sharing her woes with her pastors, but they only advised her to pray for her husband’s temper and be wary of him.

She claimed that, to date, she feels a sense of relief whenever Man U lose a match because it reminds her that she has escaped years of torment and abuse.

