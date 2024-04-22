Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Brymo, Phyna, Neo, Mabel

  • Toyin Abraham quells conflict with Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele
  • Brymo claims Davido, Burna Boy and 2Baba are after him
  • Phyna pleads with Nigerians to demand for unpaid fees from BBN sponsors
  • Neo speaks out about dating rumours with Mabel

Toyin Abraham quells conflict with Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele

Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has extended an olive branch to fellow filmmakers Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele, as she requested that they both celebrate one another.

Toyin Abraham wrote explicitly on social media, stating that she would like to sue for peace as the Nollywood industry has since tried to make them competitors against each other.

“Please, it is time we celebrate ourselves more rather than compete with ourselves. We need to create an ecosystem of more successful people so we can all have more capability to create more successful people.”

Brymo claims Davido, Burna Boy and 2Baba are after him

Brymo

Nigerian controversial artist Brymo has alleged that 2Baba, Burna Boy and Davido were “getting too close” to him.

The singer claimed in a series of now-deleted posts on social media, not clarifying what he meant by the artists coming after him as he warned them to stay away from him.

“I raise my son alone, and I’m serious about it. The three of you represent the absence of men in your lives.”

Phyna pleads with Nigerians to demand for unpaid fees from BBN sponsors

Phyna

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate and entertainer, Phyna, pleaded with Nigerians to help her demand her unpaid fees from the reality TV show sponsors.

According to the winner of the 2022 BBN show, she was yet to receive the total payments and prizes promised to her for winning the show. She made this announcement shortly after MultiChoice announced auditions for its latest season.

In her bid, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-Making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) urged the organisers and sponsors of Big Brother Naija to release all that was owed to Phyna.

Neo speaks out about dating rumours with Mabel

Neo

Big Brother reality TV star Neo Akpofure has spoken about the flying rumours regarding him and Ay Makun’s ex-wife, Mabel Makun.

The influencer and actor was queried by a social media user who asked if he had an affair with Mabel Makun, to which he replied with harsh words for attempting to soil his name in the public view.

However, with the rumours around his alleged affair with Mabel Makun, Neo is dating former beauty queen Beauty Tukura.

