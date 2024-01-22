Weekend Recap | Kunle Remi, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Ruger, Burna Boy

Kunle Remi’s trending wedding with Boluwatiwi 

Kunle Remi

Nigerian actor and one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, Kunle Remi, was the talk of the town this past weekend as he got married to the love of his life, Boluwatiwi.

The two lovers exchanged vows at their court wedding before organising the traditional wedding, which recorded the attendance of multiple celebrities.

The couple’s wedding was one of the trending conversations this weekend as the outfits worn by lovers and guests made it to the news and entertainment blogs.

Burna Boy set to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer-songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa (Burna Boy) has been announced as one of the performers at the 2024 Grammy Awards show.

The news was announced by Grammy on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the City Boys singer is set to join the headlining celebrities performing at the award show on February 4 at the Crypto.com stadium in Los Angeles.

The other artists revealed to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards show are Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Duaand Billy Eilish.

The Grammy award-winning African Giant is also nominated in four categories for the 2024 award show, which further raises the anticipation from his fans worldwide.

Ruger reveals new record label “Blown Boy Ent.”

Ruger

Nigerian trending heartthrob Michael Olayinka (Ruger) has unveiled the result of his hard work through 2023 by announcing the establishment of his record label “Blown Boy Ent.”

The singer rose to fame in 2021 with his hit single ‘Bounce’  under the Jonzing record label owned by D’Prince, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records.

The Asiwaju singer released a voice recording over the weekend, announcing that he had just established a record label.

“As you have seen now, I just started my label. I need all the support. I need all the love, up close and personal. I love you guys so much.”

Actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett diagnoses women who wear wigs with low self-esteem

Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

Veteran Nigerian actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett has diagnosed African women who wear wigs with self-esteem.

The actress claimed that God had given African women the best kind of hair and that they need not wear hair to look like the other races.

“We have been blessed with the best kind of hair that we can transform into any look we desire. We have to love ourselves as Africans and appreciate our God-given beauty. Our Africanness is what stands us out among all the races of the world. The African woman is beautiful in all ramifications. I believe women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem. Their desire to look Western and foreign is a sign of low self-esteem,” she said.

