Weekend Recap | Mo Abudu, Tacha, Alakija, Rexxie Davido, Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, divorces her husband after 40 years

Mo Abudu crowned Forbes’ Africa Businesswoman of the Year

Tacha reveals how Davido’s fans bullied her after supporting Tiwa Savage

Rexxie arrested by Ugandan authorities

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, divorces her husband after 40 years

Folorunsho Alakija, Nigeria’s wealthiest woman, has ended her 48-year-old marriage with her husband.

The business tycoon was said to have been dealing with constant arguments and disagreements with her spouse, Modupe Alakija, for a while before they finally decided to go their separate ways.

Although the issue behind their frequent quarrels is unknown, Modupe Alakija has not been seen spending nights in the family home at Ikoyi but has instead taken up residency in its environs.

Mo Abudu crowned Forbes’ Africa Businesswoman of the Year

The CEO of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu, was crowned the 2024 Businesswoman of the Year at the Forbes Africa Woman Awards.

The Award was held in South Africa, Johannesburg, on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

Upon receiving the award, the entrepreneur commended the resilience and unity among African women, appreciating all the women who have enabled her and inspired her to reach greater heights.

The Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Group revealed that she was taking the brand far and wide as she was in the middle of discussions with Sony, Starz, Netflix, AMC Networks, Will Parker Productions, BBC, Lionsgate, and Westbrook Studios.

Tacha reveals how Davido’s fans bullied her after supporting Tiwa Savage

Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur Natacha Akide (Tacha) was on #WithChude’s latest episode, where she revealed how she had to survive in the country with death threats and bullying for speaking up in support of Tiwa Savage.

In January 2024, Tiwa Savage and Davido had an altercation whereby she filed a petition against Davido over his alleged threats to her life. Tacha weighed in on the conversation and shared her two cents on the issue.

“I’ve received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve seen people comment, ‘Na our 001 you dey use play? We go show you,” she told Chude Jideonwo.

Rexxie arrested by Ugandan authorities

Ugandan authorities have detained Nigerian entertainer Ezeh Chisom Faith (Rexxie) for reasons yet unknown.

The artist took to his Instagram page to announce that Ugandan immigration had arrested him as he asked for help from whoever he could offer.

He called the act unfair and cried for help on his social media page

However, this is not the first time Ugandan forces will detain any Nigerian artist, as Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in Uganda two years ago.