Weekend Recap | Mr Ibu, Jasmine, Harrysong, Kate Henshaw, Asake, In Case You Missed These Headlines

Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine, claims her late father’s TikTok account

Kate Henshaw loses her mother

Harrysong’s ex-wife alleges the singer physically abused her for not birthing a son

Asake becomes public enemy with the latest music video

Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine, claims her late father’s TikTok account

Upon the death of Nollywood’s legend, John Okafor (Mr Ibu), his daughter, Jasmine Okekeagwu, gained ownership of his TikTok account, with over a million followers.

Her following moves shocked the internet as she changed her father’s name on the platform to hers and deleted all his old videos. Nigerians have scolded her for stooping so low and dishonouring his name within a few days after Mr Ibu was pronounced dead.

The 62-year-old actor died of a cardiac arrest on March 2, 2024. Although there have been assumptions that his adopted daughter, Jasmine Okekeagwu, has always been in control of his TikTok account, no one knows if she changed the actor’s account into hers before or after his death.

Kate Henshaw loses her mother

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw joins in the list of mourning Nollywood celebrities who lost a loved one as the actress’ mother died on March 1, a day before John Okafor was pronounced dead.

Emeka Rollas, the President of the National Guild of Actors, took to his Instagram to mourn the deaths of John Okafor and Kate Henshaw’s mother.

“Sad day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today, and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest,” he said.

Harrysong’s ex-wife alleges the singer physically abused her for not birthing a son

Nigerian singer and entertainer Harrysong has been accused by his estranged wife, Alexer Perez Gopa, who claimed that the singer abused her physically and verbally because she was unable to give birth to a son.

The ex-lovers were the topic of social media when their cats were revealed to the public, displaying the drama between Harrysong and Alexer.

On an Instagram live with media personality Daddy Freeze, Alexer alleged that the Reggae Blues singer demanded that she abort her third pregnancy for him as he often compared her to his mistresses.

“Anytime I talk, he would say he did not marry me out of love. It is out of pity that I should take anything he gives me.”

Asake becomes public enemy with the latest music video

Grammy-nominated singer Asake was in the line of fire from Christians over the music video of his latest single, Only Me.

Directed by the talented T.G Omori, the Only Music video depicted Asake dressed in a priest’s garment as he shared communion in a setting resembling a church.

Christians argued that Asake disrespected the Christian faith and found the video untasteful.