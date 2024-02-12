Weekend Recap: Nollywood Filmmakers, Nwabali, Veekee James, Laycon | In Case You Missed It

Filmmakers announce cinema plans to promote Igbo culture

Filmmakers announce cinema plans to promote Igbo culture

Nollywood filmmakers have announced their decision to promote the Igbo culture by creating a cinema project in Ebonyi State.

Titled “Igbo Cinema and Culture Project,” those in attendance at the unveiling of the initiative were Nollywood legends Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu, Cha-Cha Eke, and many more.

“There is that tradition that binds Igbo people together, which is what the project is trying to bring alive through the unveiling.” Sunday Ogbuewu, the state commissioner for culture and tourism, said.

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Nwabali pens apology to Nigerians upon AFCON loss

One of the most talked about players on the Super Eagles team, Stanley Nwabali, took the loss of the AFCON cup to heart as he penned an apology note to Nigerians who expected a save from him at the game.

The Super Eagles were defeated by Les Elephants in Ivory Coast stadium, with the Ivorian team leading Nigeria by 2 to 1.

After the loss, Nwabali posted on his social media page, reflecting on his feelings about the AFCON finals match.

“A disappointing and frustrating end; I deeply apologise to Nigerians. I was once a fan and still a fan, and I understand how it feels to give you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all.”

Veekee James trends after commending her employee on her wedding day

Famous fashion designer Victoria James (Veekee James) trends on social media for commending her favourite worker in a way that has been perceived to be derogatory.

Netizens have shared their opinions on the wedding coverage, which shows Veekee James showering her most trusted employee with praise.

Although the words were believed to have come from a warm heart, the public has commented on how it feels derogatory, especially to the employee who is in a lower class compared to her.

Laycon reveals how he survived when he was at his lowest

BBN winner and rapper Laycon took to social media to share his gratitude for updates in life compared to how he once lived in the past.

The rapper revealed that he once did the unthinkable in his past to get by without dying of starvation.

He claimed to have used toilet water in Shodeinde Hostel in Unilag to soak garri because he was starving and had no other alternative.

“One of my lowest lows was using Shodeinde Hostel toilet water to soak garri in 2013. I was alone in my wing that weekend, and I was starving. I wasn’t hungry o, I was starving. So I soaked garri with no sugar and used toilet tap water to drink it… as I dey soak the garri, water dey commot for my eyes.”