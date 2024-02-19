Weekend Recap: Shallipopi, Mr Macaroni, Omah Lay, Timini Egbuson, Lizzy Anjorin

Shallipopi and Israel DMW were involved in a car accident

Nigerian trending rapper and singer Crown Uzama (Shallipopi) and aide to international artist Davido, Israel DMW, were involved in a car crash in Abuja on February 17.

The singer had just performed on stage in Abuja and decided to leave the venue when the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, February 18.

Israel DMW, who had been present at the event to support Shallipopi, took to Instagram to announce the car crash they were both involved in.

Davido’s logistics manager hinted that there was one hurt despite the damages done to the two SUVs involved in the accident.

Between Mr Macaroni, Burna Boy, and Davido

Recently, a video of superstar Davido’s security detail assaulting a fan went viral, causing the internet to pick sides, with most calling out Davido for not cautioning his aide who slapped a fan for wanting a picture with the celebrity.

Nigerian comedian and actor Mr Macaroni weighed in on the conversation, condemning the act and calling it dehumanising.

However, a fan of Davido accused Mr Macaroni of being impartial and picking which artist he’d rather crucify for committing an immoral act.

According to the fan, Burna Boy wished death on Eedris Abdulkareem, an artist currently at loggerheads with Burna Boy. The 30BG fan claimed Mr Macaroni allegedly ignored that and went for Davido’s throat when accusing his security detail.

Lizzy Anjorin laments about cyberbullying

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin revealed that she has become the subject of cyberbullying by popular Nigerian blogs.

She claimed these blogs have been spreading nasty information about her and tarnishing her image, ruining her chances of achieving stardom in the entertainment industry.

In her Instagram post addressing the fake news and bullying, Lizzy exclaimed that she could no longer continue working in the toxic entertainment industry and still be subjected to cyberbullying.

Omah Lay announces music hiatus

Nigerian beloved singer-songwriter Stanley Omah Didia, also known as Omah Lay, announced that he would be taking a break from the music industry as he would not be releasing new music soon.

The Holy Ghost singer is one of Nigeria’s most famous and talented artists, as his songs have garnered international attention, getting featured by Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

He made this announcement on his Instagram story, saying, “I am not giving you new music any time soon,”

Nollywood’s favourite actor, Timini Egbuson, opens up about not marrying early

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson shared an insight into his mind and life in an interview on the latest episode of the Menisms podcast.

The A Tribe Called Judah actor confessed that one of his biggest mistakes and regrets was not tying the knot earlier when he had the chance.

The 36-year-old expressed that if he had settled with one of his young ladies back then, he would have had a teenage child by now.

“I wish I had picked someone I loved. I mean, one of my young loves then. Maybe by now, I would have had a 14-year-old kid running around.”