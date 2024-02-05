Weekend Recap | These Are The Stories You May Missed Over The Weekend

All Nigerian artists lose their Grammy nominations

All Nigerian artists lose their Grammy nominations

The 66th Grammys Award Show was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The award show featured a lot of first-times last night as it was the first award show with a genre tailored explicitly to Africans and Nigerians

However, despite the ten nominations bagged in five categories by Tems, Olamide, Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr, none of these Nigerian artists walked home with an award.

The South African sensational artist, Tyla, did walk home with the Best African Music Performance award for her trending hit, Water.

Burna Boy and Davido, leading the list of the most nominations for the 2024 Grammys with four and three, respectively, lost Best Global Album to Shakti and Best Global Music Performance to Zakir Hussain.

Burna Boy becomes the first Nigerian act to perform on a Grammy stage

Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer Burna Boy took the Grammys stage by storm as he performed some of his greatest hits, including the songs for which he was nominated at the 66th Grammy Award.

The African Giant performed “Sittin’ on Top of The World” with legendary superstar Brandy and American rapper 21 Savage.

Burna Boy’s performance at the Crypto.com Arena marked the first time that any Nigerian artist would perform at the Grammys Awards show.

After being welcomed on stage by host Trevor Noah, the Grammy-nominated artist opened his stage performance with talking drums, a symbol of Nigerian culture.

Shallipopi shares info on how he spent his first earnings from music

Nigerian trending singer and rapper Shallipopi (Crown Uzama), in a conversation with Odumodublvck, revealed how he lavished the first earnings he made from music on sex workers.

The singer, having been introduced to the mainstream Nigerian music industry with his hit song ‘Elon Musk’, said he spent the royalties he made from his song to order ‘oscroh’ (slang for sex workers).

Nigerian actress reveals she would retaliate by cheating on an unfaithful husband

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare revealed that she would retaliate against an unfaithful husband by cheating on him.

The actress challenged the common argument that “all men cheat” by making her stance against the patriarchal statement.

She stated that she would not advise women with unfaithful lovers to leave their homes but would instead insist that they also do the same thing.

“All men cheat. I am 100 per cent sure. Is there a man who does not cheat? I will say do not pack out, but you can cheat. You do not have to pack out, but you can always cheat, but you have to do it with a level of maturity,” she said.