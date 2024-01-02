Weekend Recap: Fave, Angela Okorie, Ruger, Daddy Freeze | These Are The Things You May Have Missed This Weekend

Fave calls out Davido for performing their hit song without her

Ruger announces New Year resolution

Angela Okorie calls out ex-PA for alleged extortion

Daddy Freeze advises Nigerian celebrities against falling for fake designers

Fave calls out Davido for performing their hit song without her

Nigerian singer-songwriter Chidozie Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, called out Davido for singing for performing their hit song ‘Kante’ at a Lagos concert without her.

Davido, one of the many artists who took the stage at the Greater Lagos Fiesta, performed several songs, including ‘Kante,’ however, he did not invite Fave, the artist he featured on the original track on his Timeless album.

According to Fave on X, Davido removed her verse at the event and performed a different version without her vocals.

She expressed her disappointment on social media, saying performing the song with the artist would have been an excellent way to start her year.

Ruger announces New Year resolution

With 2023 ending, Ruger took to social media to announce his new resolution for 2024.

The Snapchat singer revealed that he had kept the wrong circle around him in 2023, and it took him to a low point where he could not recognise himself.

He claimed that he would turn a new leaf in 2024.

“2023, I slacked. I had the wrong people around me, and I let them affect my energy. It got to a point that I didn’t feel like Ruger anymore. Anyway, I’ve left each and every one of them in 2023. In 2024, I am a mad, dangerous, selfish and loving man.”

Angela Okorie calls out ex-PA for alleged extortion

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie disclosed that one of her personal assistants, Leonard, had extorted from her friends and fans by impersonating her son.

She threatened to arrest her assistant if she caught him.

“Leonard, how can you and people be using my son to extort money from others? Leo, you are a shame to manhood. I am coming for all of you, and God will punish you.” she said.

Angela posted a screenshot of a message sent to her by an unidentified number; the content of the message threatened to kill her, claiming that she was being watched.

Daddy Freeze advises Nigerian celebrities against falling for fake designers

Nigerian public figure Daddy Freeze took to social media to advise Nigerian celebrities against falling for fake designers as it attracts a fine and punishment in foreign countries like France.

He warned that most influential people desist from taking part in wearing false clothing and jewellery to keep up an image.

“Dear Nigerian celebs, three-year jail terms and fines of up to €300k await you if you pass through France with fake designers. Please leave your Gucci, LV, Cartier, Rolex, and AP at home if you want to travel… Na God, I take beg una,”