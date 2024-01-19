Weekend Watchlist | Films and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the films, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten films and series you need to see this weekend.

Mean Girls

A reboot and twist of the classic Mean Girls film Mean Girls sees new student Cady Heron introduced to the elite lifestyle of the “Plastic” girls and their leader, Regina George. All goes well until Cady gets the nightmare of her life when she falls for Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

Wahala in America

Patrick Onyeke leads this comedy-themed movie. Wahala in America tells of Mr Patrick going through ridiculous and shocking situations as he devises silly methods, which surprisingly gets him out. He is joined by a traffic cast who play their roles all too well, making this film a “rib-tickling rollercoaster ride.”

Hanu Man

In Hanu Man, an Indian man suddenly gains supernatural abilities, and like all superheroes, with great powers come significant responsibilities. He goes against the villain who desires to have the same powers.

Lift

Interpol catches a thief and his crew and then provides them with a deal to steal billions from a criminal to save themselves. The heist seems impossible to execute, but hope is not lost when the crew discovers the criminal’s master plan.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence posts the role of a bartender in desperate need of a big break. She accepts an unconventional challenge from a wealthy couple who want the best for their socially awkward son.

Champion

The Champion siblings go toe-toe against each other in this musical drama. Rapper Bosco and his sister Vita realise they have what it takes to reach the top in this series.

American Nightmare

American Nightmare is a docuseries based on the shocking life events in a home. After a traumatic kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of planning the whole thing.

Everybody Loves Diamonds

In this Prime Video series, a band of Italian criminals led by Leonardo Notarbartolo hatch a plan to steal gems worth millions of dollars from Antwerp’s diamond centre.

Role Play

The Bracketts are a seemingly happy family with two sons and a lovely home in a New Jersey suburb until the couple takes a trip to ignite the spark that was once in their lives before they became parents. Secrets are revealed as the family must now fight for their lives.

Return to Seoul

Park Ji Min debuts her acting career in this film, in which she stars as Freddie, an adopted South Korean raised in Paris. She convinces herself that she has no interest in searching for her parents but does so anyway by returning to Seoul to track her roots.