Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and we've compiled a list of films and series that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.



So, here are ten films and series you need to see this weekend.

Alexander: The Making Of A God

Released on Netflix, ‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’ is a documentary about the life of the Persian conqueror Alexander The Great. The six-episode series contains interviews and riveting reenactments of Alexander The Great’s life as he takes on the dream of conquering the world.

Animal

One of the top-grossing Indian films in 2023 arrives on Netflix. Animal sees a young man with a heart for vengeance go through hell to protect his wealthy father.

60 Minutes

A mixed martial arts fighter makes many dangerous enemies for himself when he escapes a match to attend his daughter’s birthday.

Argylle

An introverted author publishes best-selling espionage novels about an agent named Argylle. Argyle is on his way to stop a global spy group. However, the plots in her book begin to blend in with his life as her words become his real life.

Last Call

Things turn dark as a On-Air-Personality (OAP) is forced to share her dark secrets on her radio show in Last Call. Zainab Balogun plays this gripping role well as she tries everything possible in the race to save her mother’s life.

Doctor Slump

Two high school rivals meet again in the worst state of their lives. Now intelligent doctors, these two rivals find themselves supporting each other as they both go through their ordeals.

Expats

Expats focuses on the lives of foreign expatriates who live in Hong Kong. The miniseries is based on the 2016 novel by Janice Y.K. Lee. It stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo. These three American women have their lives portrayed as Expats whose clandestine affairs helped them get through the 2014 Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong.

Mr and Mrs Smith

Mr and Mrs Smith is a comedy series adaptation of the original Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Mr and Mrs Smith. The series features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as they try to live their double lives as a secret spy and a couple.

Recipes for Love and Murder

A middle-aged woman partners with a journalist to reveal the truth surrounding the death of her correspondent looking for shelter from her abusive husband.

The Other Zoey

A bright and focused college student, Zoey finally begins to entertain the idea of romance and dating until she crosses paths with an amnesiac who confuses her for his girlfriend, who also bears the same name as Zoey.