Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama and adventure, we've done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

Berlin

Berlin is a spinoff of the popular TV series Money Heist. Focusing on the beloved character, Berlin, the series takes Berlin to his golden age before the idea behind the infamous Money Heist was conceived.

Hunters (season 2)

Hunters return for a second season, focusing on Nazi hunters who uncover a secret no one else was thought to figure out. The Hunters devise a plan to thwart the goal of the Nazis living in New York City.

The Invitation

The death of Elvie’s mother leaves her searching for other families in the world. She takes a DNA test and soon meets her long-lost distant cousin, who invites her to meet the rest of the family. She soon bites more than she could chew as she is welcomed into the family.

Mikolo

Powers of imagination come to life in this family film as a young and free-spirited girl with an unlimited belief in the extraordinary. She journeys into a mystical forest, which is said to hold the most marvellous and thrilling creatures.

Maggie Moore(s)

A police chief’s life turns chaotic when he takes up a case involving small-town lies as he investigates the murders of two women with identical names.

The Creator

The Creator is a dystopian tale which centres on a war between AI and humanity. An ex-agent is recruited to find and kill the Creator to protect what’s left of the universe, but the enemy he and his team meet is not what anyone expected.

Blue Beetle

Jaime finds himself in the middle of a family battle when he gains possession of an ancient relic which fuses itself onto Jaime. Together, with the help of the family, the duo bonded to fight the common evil and stop her from spreading her influence in the world.

Wish

In this powerful animation, we see Asha make a wish so potent that it gets the attention of a celestial body (Star). With the assistance of her new friend, she goes against the wishes of her king as she tries to save her kingdom from his evil, selfish hands.

Rebel Moon

A strange outsider rises to save a defenceless farming village on a distant moon from the evil forces of Motherworld.

Obliterated

Not all heroes; sometimes, they arm themselves with AK-47s and rifles as they jump onto the battlefield, ready to save the day from criminals and terrorists.