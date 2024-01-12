Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

FOE

Love is not enough in this thriller/sci-fi as Hen and Jonah receive an unexpected guest who changes the trajectory of their quiet love story.

Criminal Record

Two detectives receive a tip from an anonymous caller about a murder case. The British crime series was released on January 10 on Apple+ TV and was rated incredibly well on Rotten Tomatoes.

My Demon

Romance blooms in the air as My Demon displays two characters: Do Do Hee and Jung Koo Won. Koo Won is forced to partner with Do Hee after losing his power, and their love is found in a hopeless and unexpected place.

Mean Girls

A reboot and twist of the classic Mean Girls, Mean Girls sees new student Cady Heron introduced to the elite lifestyle of the “Plastic” girls and their leader, Regina George. All goes well until Cady gets the nightmare of her life when she falls for Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

The Stranger

An undercover police officer builds an intimate friendship with a murder suspect in a ploy to uncover the truth. This game puts both their lives at risk. The Stranger is a fictionalised retelling of a true life story.

For All Mankind

This four-season drama explores what lies beyond mankind and Earth’s atmosphere. These astronauts discover, learn and understand what it means to be human and what is in store for the human race.

Saltburn

This thriller leaves one stupefied in their seats as Oliver, a man with a devious motive, carries out his plan by getting involved with a wealthy family through an invitation from a kind friend, Felix.

Love and Life

Love and Life portrays the thrilling yet scary world of dating and relationships. It focuses on three women with individual relationship issues and how they battle societal norms and discover empowerment.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman returns in this sequel as he faces his nemesis, Black Mantra, who now wields the power of the mythic Black Trident.

A Weekend to Forget

The film centres around seven friends who reunite to spend a weekend getaway together.