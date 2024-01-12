Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

  1. FOE
FOE

Love is not enough in this thriller/sci-fi as Hen and Jonah receive an unexpected guest who changes the trajectory of their quiet love story.

  1. Criminal Record
    Criminal record

    Two detectives receive a tip from an anonymous caller about a murder case. The British crime series was released on January 10 on Apple+ TV and was rated incredibly well on Rotten Tomatoes.

    1. My Demon
    My demon

    Romance blooms in the air as My Demon displays two characters: Do Do Hee and Jung Koo Won. Koo Won is forced to partner with Do Hee after losing his power, and their love is found in a hopeless and unexpected place.

    1. Mean Girls
    Mean Girls

    A reboot and twist of the classic Mean Girls, Mean Girls sees new student Cady Heron introduced to the elite lifestyle of the “Plastic” girls and their leader, Regina George. All goes well until Cady gets the nightmare of her life when she falls for Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

    1. The Stranger
    The Stranger

    An undercover police officer builds an intimate friendship with a murder suspect in a ploy to uncover the truth. This game puts both their lives at risk. The Stranger is a fictionalised retelling of a true life story.

    1. For All Mankind
    For all mankind

    This four-season drama explores what lies beyond mankind and Earth’s atmosphere. These astronauts discover, learn and understand what it means to be human and what is in store for the human race.

    1. Saltburn
    Saltburn

    This thriller leaves one stupefied in their seats as Oliver, a man with a devious motive, carries out his plan by getting involved with a wealthy family through an invitation from a kind friend, Felix.

    1. Love and Life
    Love and Life

    Love and Life portrays the thrilling yet scary world of dating and relationships. It focuses on three women with individual relationship issues and how they battle societal norms and discover empowerment. 

    1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
    Aquaman

    Aquaman returns in this sequel as he faces his nemesis, Black Mantra, who now wields the power of the mythic Black Trident. 

    1. A Weekend to Forget
    A weekend to forget

    The film centres around seven friends who reunite to spend a weekend getaway together. 

    Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may also like

    Ayomitide Adeyinka January 8, 2024

    Watch Timini and Omowunmi Shine In ‘Meeting Funmi’s Parents’ Set To Drop On January 26

    Timini Egbuson is one of the most talented actors in Nollywood and is unofficially known as the bad boy due ...

    Ayomitide Adeyinka January 6, 2024

    Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

    The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

    Ayomitide Adeyinka January 5, 2024

    Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

    The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

    Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

    Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Reportedly Surpasses ₦1 billion

    Funke Akindele’s hit film, A Tribe Called Judah, has reportedly beaten all records and gone against all odds in the ...

    Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

    Watch Love and Life and A Weekend To Forget on Amazon Prime

    Having been rated as the third largest film industry in the world, Nollywood lives up to its name and glory ...

    Ayomitide Adeyinka December 29, 2023

    Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

    The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

    cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail