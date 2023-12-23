Weekend Watchlist| Movies/Series You Need To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies and series, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman returns in this sequel as he faces his nemesis, Black Mantra, who now wields the power of the mythic Black Trident.

Malaika

A barren wife struggles to tidy up loose ends with her friends and relatives while dealing with extreme anger issues. This leads her through a spiritual journey as she finds healing and discovers herself.

Migration

A family of ducks decide to take a trip around the world, trading their mundane pond in New England for a lifetime of adventure in Jamaica. Things go awry, and they find themselves in New York.

Sabinus: The Best Man

Sabinus is a comedic and entertaining film which sees Sabinus enact his mischievous plans as a bridegroom requests an intimate bachelor’s eve.

Ogeere

A young, educated, good-looking man in Ayedun village with an esteemed position prepares to take a woman for marriage as he vows by the earth never to betray or leave her.

Dunki

Dunki depicts a group of friends who take advantage of a loophole and move to another country but find it difficult to return to their homeland.

A Tribe Called Judah

A Tribe Called Judah depicts love and loyalty among the family as a group of men are left with no choice but to rob a mall to save the life of their mother.

Rebel Moon

A strange outsider rises to save a defenceless farming village on a distant moon from the evil forces of Motherworld.

Reacher 2

The Reacher returns for a second season. Jack Reacher is framed for murder, and he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy in which he uncovers the dirty truth about police officers, politicians, and businessmen.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Percy Jackson, Grover and Annabeth race to save the world as he tries to find the stolen lightning bolt of Zeus, the king of the Greek gods.