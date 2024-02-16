Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the films, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten films and series to watch this weekend.

The Vince Staples Show

The Vince Staples Show is a limited series focusing on the life of the wealthy rapper and actor Vince Staples. The series displays his struggling life and his coming to fame and success in Hollywood.

Einstein And The Bomb

Get to know the story behind Albert Einstein and the bomb in this Netflix documentary. Uncover the incidents that occurred after Einstein fled the Nazi Germany.

House of Ninjas

A dysfunctional family is pulled back into the deadly game years after fleeing the world of crime. All is not as it seems, as they must now face the new threat threatening their existence.

One Day

Destiny is a strong theme in this limited Netflix series as two people, Emma and Dexter, go their separate paths after creating a memorable night for themselves. Destiny brings them back together years later. The series is based on David Nicholls’ book “One Day”.

A Soweto Love Story

A mother devises a plan to get her sons married and out of her house; desperate, she promises her house to whichever of them finds love and marries first.

Madame Web

A New York paramedic begins to prophesy and sees the future, which leads her to take the role of a saviour by protecting three women from the hands of doom.

Bob Marley: One Love

This Biography of the greatest Jamaican reggae musician in the world, Bob Marley, opens the fans to his life, music, and rise to fame in the entertainment industry before and after his death.

Surrounded

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright disguises herself as a man in Surrounded. She decides to move to the West and claim her treasures but comes under attack with the carriage she is travelling with.

The Passenger

The definition of friendship is tilted slightly in this dark horror film as a man goes into a blind rage and kills everyone who’s ever bullied his friend.

All’s Fair in Love

In All’s Fair in Love, Kanla and Demi live their dream lives with successful careers and a strong bond between them; it almost seems like their friendship is an unbreakable bond till Mbali enters the scene and secrets are revealed.