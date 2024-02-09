Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

Anatomy of a fall

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the films, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten films and series to watch this weekend.

  1. The Silent Intruder
The Silent Intruder

Inspired by actual events, The Silent Intruder is a Nollywood film starring Pere Egbi as Zaki, a sex therapist with an uncontrollable need to satisfy his sexual urges and deviance.

  1. The Color Purple

Separated from her family, Celie faces a life of hardship and pain at the hands of her husband. She soon meets a kind singer and stepdaughter who helps her discover a new world of happiness where she can love herself.

  1. A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox is a seat-gripping, frightening series which shows a killer leaving a trail of dead bodies and making the case too complex for the police officers to pin the murder on him or whoever they suspect to have done it.

  1. Baby Bandito

Inspired by true-life events and produced into an eight-episode series by Netflix, Baby Bandito depicts the life of a street-smart skateboarder who devises a plan to steal 6 billion Chilean pesos.

  1. Orion and the Dark

A kid with anxiety and fears everything, including the darkness, is given a chance to spend 24 hours with the entity ‘Dark’ so he can understand the importance of darkness and overcome his fears along the way.

  1. Upgraded

Camila Mendes (Riverdale) stars in this sweet rom-com film about an ambitious art intern who gets invited on an opportunity of a lifetime trip to London, where she comes by a stranger who soon changes her world.

  1. The Underdogs

In this feel-good film, an ex-NFL superstar, Jaycen Jennings, decides to help mentor a youth football team as his chance of escaping time in prison.

  1. Asteroid City

Wes Anderson brings Asteroid City to life with an A-list cast. The film showcases the events that occurred during a teen astronomy convention in a futuristic past (1955).

  1. Catherine Called Birdy

A young girl finds out that she is yet to be shipped off to marriage by her parents for selfish reasons, so she begins to scheme and plot ways to thwart their plans for her life.

  1. Anatomy of a Fall

A woman, now widowed, is suspected and tried for the death of her husband, with her blind son as the witness to the murder. 

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail