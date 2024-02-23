Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Series and Movies To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the films, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten films and series to watch this weekend.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix revives one of the most watched animated series in the world in live action. Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender see Aang, Katara, and Sokka travel around the four nations to bring balance to the world.

Article 370

Based on actual life events, Article 370 focuses on life after the 2016 Kashmir incident. A local agent is selected and tasked with a secret mission to end terrorism and conflict by eradicating Article 370 as quietly as possible.

Ready, Set, Love

Love wins in the end or not. Find out in this six-episode romcom on Netflix as a sister joins a dating competition to help her sister.

Fear The Night

Eight women plan a bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse, which soon goes awry as masked intruders surround the event, shooting arrows at the guests who have no choice but to protect themselves.

Mea Culpa

Tyler Perry takes a dark and deep turn in his scripts as he produces a twisting tale about murder and deadly desires starring the multitalented Kelly Rowland as a defence lawyer.

We Crashed

A drama series starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, We Crashed focuses on the love story between two entrepreneurs who watch their brand grow from $47 billion within a decade to plummeting in a year.

Hidden Murder Island

A woman suffering from amnesia after a strange attack in the woods returns to her parent’s home to retrace her steps and figure out what went wrong.

Redemption Code: Break At Dawn

When a young lady is kidnapped on an official task from work, her rescue is placed on the shoulders of an international coalition of friends.

Suncoast

A teenager living with her mother is responsible for getting her brother to a specialised facility. She meets an activist on the way and forms an unlikely bond.

Players

A New York Times sportswriter creates a foolproof hookup plan with her friend but fate has other plans for her as she falls in love with one of her targets.