Weekend Watchlist | What To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

Badland Hunters

A huntsman and his sidekick take on a deadly challenge which could cost them their lives as they go against a doctor’s psychotic and rambunctious plans. The Netflix film features a cast from the famous Korean zombie movie Train To Busan, who delivers a jaw-dropping performance in Badland Hunters.

The Beekeeper

Jason Statham again demonstrates why he is the man they call when it comes to action. In The Beekeeper, we see a man’s desire for vengeance take hold of him and strike fear into the hearts of his opponents as they soon realise that he was trained by a secret organisation called “Beekeepers”.

Fighter

Dreams are achieved in this Indian production as Shamsher Pathania achieves his long-term goal of becoming a member of the Indian Air Force. Things do not go exactly as he dreamed, as he soon faces challenges threatening his life and career.

Meeting Funmi’s Parents

Meeting Funmi’s Parents focuses on Funmi, who travels to Nigeria with her fiance to visit her family. Her parents immediately reject their love, whereas her ex is hell-bent on getting her back despite her love for her American man.

Griselda

Sofia Vergara delivers a decisive role in this limited Netflix series inspired by actual events. She plays Griselda Blanco, a woman who rises to the top and seats herself as the godmother of Miami’s deadly drug empire.

Soon Comes Night

Fighting for survival and the good of a nation has never been easy. Still, such responsibility lies on the shoulders of two young men who are soon declared wanted in South Africa after revealing their intentions for a better nation.

The Long Shadow

Thirteen women were found murdered in a horrifying and gruesome manner between 1975 and 1980, leaving the towns of Yorkshire and Manchester covered in gloom. The Long Shadow retells the true-life story of the poor victims of the vicious serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

A Very British Scandal

The Duchess and Duke of Argyll, played by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, have their dramatic lives televised as the couple undergo a nasty divorce in this limited series. The brutal rumours spread to ruin the other and shook Britain as all cards were pulled to destroy each other’s public image.

Deadloch

Mystery gets better in this Prime Video series, which follows a detective as she tries to solve a case after finding a dead body. The series focuses on three women who collide in the most coincidental and hilarious ways.

The Continental

A spin-off of the Box Office film John Wick, The Continental tells of a chain of hotels strategically placed around the globe and serves as a home for members involved in the underworld who work as assassins and hotel workers.