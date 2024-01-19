What I learned from Adetoun ‘Just Adetoun’ Onajobi’s interview on #WithChude.

Onajobi Adetoun, popularly known as JustAdetoun, featured as the special guest this week on the viral show #WithChude. Just like every other day, Just Adetoun is popular for her strange spiritual beliefs and encounters. Despite being a humanitarian, she also pushes forth her spiritual beliefs, which leaves everyone stunned and wowed at how confident and free she is talking about them. In most recent times, Just Adetoun took to social media to say Mohbad, a late musician, appeared to her and other dead bodies who had communicated with her. In this interview, I struggled a bit to pen down my thoughts because I didn’t believe in any of the things she said. But guess what I believe in?

What I learned from Just Adetoun’s belief and spiritual conviction:

Even though I’m a Bible-believing Christian, there are things I don’t just align with.

I believe for instance that the physical controls the spiritual as it is in the Bible: whatever you bind on earth is bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth is loose in heaven. So when people start coming to me with prophecy, deliverance, casting and binding… I don’t think of the devil. I have no business with him/her/they… I have no business with demons, witches, or wizards.

I’m not saying they don’t exist, but if they exist, they must be busy doing their work, and I should be busy doing my own work. I don’t pay attention to them.

But Adetoun clearly does. When I asked her what about people who don’t believe in this thing you are saying, you know there are people who will hear about these things and be like it’s just rubbish – she said she doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone about her faith.

She is a free woman. She says what she wants to say.

If she says she is on Instagram Live and a dead person is talking to her, she doesn’t even pause to be like, does it make sense to you? She says it because she believes it.

I don’t believe the same things that she believes, but I believe in the way that she believes. And I believe that if you want to be truly joyful in this world, there will be things about yourself that don’t fit into other people’s boxes, that don’t fit into other people’s perceptions, and you must ignore their perceptions and do you.

Do you.

Watch the full interview here: