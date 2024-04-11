While We Wait For Tiwa Savage’s Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’, Here Are Ten Nigerian Singers Who Have Acted In Nollywood Movies

There is no denying that Tiwa Savage is who she says she is in the Nigerian entertainment industry. With records upon records broken and made in the music industry, the singer-songwriter is at the top of nearly every Nigerian’s favourite artists.

With her upcoming movie on May 10, 2024, titled ‘Water & Garri’ on Prime Video, Tiwa Savage will be joining the list of Nigerian artists who have tried their hands at acting in Nollywood.

In honour of Tiwa Savage’s Water & Garri, starring Mike Afolarin, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Jemima Osunde, and more, ten singers and rappers have each taken up a role or two in the Nigerian film industry.

Banky W

The singer-songwriter blew everyone’s minds when he starred in the 2016 movie, “The Wedding Party”, which became one of the most acclaimed Nollywood films. Although he had once appeared in Funke Akindele’s “The Return of Jenifa”, it was his role as a lead character in The Wedding Party with his wife, Adesua Etomi, that swayed the hearts of many Nigerian romantics, securing the film in the hallmarks among the best Nollywood films ever. But that was not all for the singer-turned-politician, as he also played a lead role in 2018’s “Up North” and a supporting role in “Sugar Daddy”.

Falz

The lawyer, activist, rapper, singer and actor is one of Nigeria’s most revered artists due to his never-ending will to stick by the people and lend his voice. Indeed, a talented figure, Folarin Falana (Falz), has showcased his acting prowess in Nollywood with the film “Quam’s Money”, which earned the award for Best Supporting Actor in AMVCA. Falz has also

Davido

Superstar international artist David Adeleke (Davido) does not shy away from this list, as he also tried out his hands in the Nollywood industry. Davido has appeared in several movies like “Fate of Alakada”, “Coming 2 America,” and “Legend At Sixty”.

Teni

Hitmaker Teniola Apata (Teni) is not only known for making hit songs which go on to become trends on TikTok but has also put on her acting cap to test her versatility in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Teni accepted a role in the film “Dear Affy”, which stars Nollywood big-shot actors like Timini Egbuson, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, and more.

Simi

Simi began her journey into Nollywood with an acceptance to star in Kunle Afolayan’s 2019 movie, “Mokalik”. The singer’s acting skills in the film were praised as she played her role beside Nollywood veteran actors Fathia Balogun, Femi Adebayo and many more.

Yemi Alade

It is no surprise that Mama Africa, Yemi Alade, has once appeared on the silver screens; the singer and performer was cast in the groundbreaking Funke Akindele film “Omo Ghetto the Saga”, where she displayed her wildness as a chaotic drug dealer and gang leader.

Phyno

Chibuzor Azubuike Nelson, better known as a Nigerian rapper, Phyno, took up the acting mantle and played an important role in the successful 2018 Netflix original movie, which went on to become one of the best Netflix Nollywood originals, “Lion Heart”. Acting side-by-side with Genevieve Nnaji, Phyno’s transition from an Igbo rapper into an actor was commendable, as no one expected him to deliver such a decisive role.

Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay, a fine artist, vocalist and songwriter, took her passion to heart when she debuted her acting skills in the Nollywood musical, “Lara and the Beat”. Her voice illuminated the hearts and eyes of everyone who claimed not to be a fan of her melodic voice. “Lara and the Beat” secured her spot in the entertainment industry as an act to always look out for, whether in the music industry or the movie industry.

Tiwa Savage

With her debuting as an executive producer in the upcoming Prime Video film “Water & Garri”, Tiwa Savage is no stranger to the cameras as she once appeared in MTV Base’s TV drama, “Shuga”, in 2013. This time around, the singer, actress and performer will be returning to the movie screen with her new TV drama starring Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin and more. “Water & Garri” is expected to be released on May 10.

Waje

The power vocalist, musician, and songwriter has not only seen how high her vocal chords can go, but she has also tested out different categories in the entertainment industry, including acting. In 2014, Waje debuted her acting career in Stanlee Ohikhuare’s film, “Tunnel”, after which she completed several other projects like the 2015 film titled “Fifty” which stars Ireti Doyle, Dakore Akande, Nse Nkpe-Etim, Beverly Osu, and more. One of the recent projects was her role as the Executive Director in the film “She Is”.