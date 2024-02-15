Who Wore It Best? See Your Favourite Celebs Dress in Red on Valentine’s Day

February 14 was the celebration of Valentine’s Day, a day in the year when lovers, friends, and even the single pringles get to shower their significant other or themselves with love and care.

These Nigerian celebrities got the memo and the theme of this year’s red celebration, and they came out stunning, strutting the streets of the internet as they painted the two red with their jaw-dropping outfits.

Valentine’s Day may end, but our love for these outfits will always burn bright in our memories.

Without further ado, here are the celebrities who took Valentine’s Day personally as they put a new meaning behind the word “Red”.