Wizkid has lessons for everyone, especially for the cast of the LooseTalk Podcast

“Terrible journalism.” Let’s talk about it na.

Osage, in a podcast today proved just how unprincipled and senseless one can sound, when they let their emotions overshadow common sense. The pulse editor and his podcast crew were heard today slamming one of Nigerian’s favorite son, Wizkid.

Among a number of things, Osage accused Wizkid of being a drug addict, claiming that the singer’s heavy reliance on hard drugs is the reason for his fortune and misfortune.

This podcast went off the rail when they made mention of the recent controversy surrounding Wizkid and his baby mama Shola. That was the headline of this meaningless rant as they basically professed that anyone with an opinion on the matter, not in accordance with their’s, is a Mother******, stating that “God punish una.”

They continued to use vulgarities to make the most uneducated and uninformed argument in the history of mankind. It was a complete travesty listening to this podcast and a complete waste of time. Their attempt to divert attention from the fact that they have nothing intelligent to talk about by screaming and breaking in strong languages was seemingly desperate and quite frankly sad. I honestly wish I could get back the time I wasted listening to these lower level intelligence, people spew what they believe to be an interesting opinion, they probably thought the podcast would provoke people to an intelligibly discussion, ‘spoiler alert!’ it didn’t , instead many were outraged.

Not to be misunderstood, I do agree that Wizkid needs to own up to his responsibilities as father and give his children the attention they need to grow up mentally healthy, but these guys managed to make Wizkid look like the victim.

Sexual irresponsibility

Yes that’s right! If you are male, living on the gulf of guinea in the south, you have a high chance of being diagnosed with sexual irresponsibility, a rare disease only found in the western part of Africa. These mans’ continued when they should have just stopped, accusing Nigerian men of being sexually irresponsible. He also stated that the ‘industry’ which I believe he is a part of, is irresponsible.

He claimed to have so much dark information on Wizkid but has been holding back for our sake, (thank you Osagie),, because apparently if he spills the juice, everyone would get mad. This mess still didn’t end. They continued, claiming that Wizkid has destroyed so many people’s lives and the superstar does not take care about anyone at all, just a selfish star boy.

They also managed to bring 2baba into this, brilliantly construing that 2face was the pioneer of pregnancy outside wedlock. In this piece, they suggested that somehow, 2face is responsible for the actions of two grown men, Wizkid and Ice Prince, claiming that because he has several baby mamas, Wizkid and Ice prince imitated.

Don Pablo Ayodeji Escobar Balogun

They then went back to the matter of Wizkid, stating that Wizkid uses cocaine as a tool to get ahead in life. They gave us insights on how Wizkid’s drug cartel works. Apparently Wizkid, employs a method of luring artists to his hotel room, he then drugs them and eventually steals their songs, and an example was how wizkid stole babanla from Dami Krane.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE!

Wizkid is broke

Going further, they gave us more insights, this time, on Wizkid’s wealth. Somehow these detectives managed to investigate the artist and come up with conclusions that Wizkid is broke. That’s right, you heard it on loose talk first. A man with a Nike deal, sold out concerts, including a previously sold out O2 arena concert earlier this year, appearances on GQ, Sony deal, collaboes with big name Artists like Drake, a Mercedes Benz 2012, a BMW X6, a Porsche Panamera, a 13 million naira house in Surulere and another luxurious home in Lekki, amongst other properties, is broke.

They claimed that Wizkid usually puts up a facade, flaunting borrowed properties, portraying a fake lifestyle which he originally cannot afford because of he’s drug induced lifestyle.

Nigerian Darth Vader

The people of loose talk decided that after everything said, it still wasn’t enough. They pried into the artist life just a bit further, talking on a matter no one should have the right to discuss so freely, his family. They claimed that all of Wizkid’s family members are tired of him and he’s selfish behavior. They claimed that he represented, in fact he is ‘that family member that is extremely rich but doesn’t give a F about the family.’

The ranting obviously continued, and more nonsense were said, we would need to write a book to describe just how painful it was to sit through this podcast, fortunately everyone will be fine.

Piece of advice for loose talk podcast; next time you want to make accusations, at least back it with evidence, this is common knowledge for anyone above six. And also make sure your career or whatever you believe you have, can stand the heat.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to call out the “talk show genius.” Bashing him for information we should all be thankful for.

With the heat too hot to handle, he released a public apology, admitting that he got overly emotional while discussing about Wizkid, on the basis of unverified information.

In all, it has not been an easy week for the “Mutha******* Starboy,” (sorry Weeknd, I’m talking about the true starboy).

Since I’m in a good mood, here are some wise quotes from the podcast. Enjoy!