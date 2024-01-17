Wizkid Releases Visuals for ‘Diamonds’

In 2023, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) released a four-track EP titled ‘S2.’ The songs on S2 included Olulufe (feat Wande Coal), Diamonds, Energy, and IDK (feat Zlatan).

The EP was positively received by Nigerians who love Machala, one of the greatest hitmakers in the country. S2 was a sign that Wizkid was still in the business.

Although he had taunted his fans, ‘Wizkid FC,’ by saying he would take a break from the music industry, Wizkid has returned to the limelight with visuals for Diamonds, one of the tracks in his 2023 S2 EP.

You can watch the video here.